Suryakumar Yadav's India Test return hangs in balance after injury scare; Shreyas Iyer, Sarfaraz flop in Buchi Babu

India batter Suryakumar Yadav's participation in the upcoming Duleep Trophy hangs in the balance after he injured his hand during the Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament on Friday. This could subsequently impact his aim to return to the Indian Test team for the first time in 19 months since he made his debut in February 2023, during the Border-Gavaskar series at home against Australia. Suryakumar Yadav is slated to play in Duleep Trophy next month

Days after being announced as the new captain of the Indian T20I team, thus replacing Rohit Sharma, who had retired from the format in June after the T20 World Cup trophy triumph, Suryakumar revealed his intention of returning to the Test team. Hence, he not only made himself available for the Duleep Trophy next month but also took part in the pre-season Buchi Babu tournament in Coimbatore this week, hosted by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association.

Suryakumar was in action for the Mumbai Cricket Association in their third and final group-stage game against TNCA XI. However, during the match, he injured his finger. It happened on Day 3, during the third innings of the match, when Suryakumar was at leg slip. TNCA XI batter Pradosh Ranjan Paul tucked the leg-side delivery from Musheer Khan towards the India batter. Suryakumar made a diving effort with both hands to stop the ball, but as it escaped his grasp, it wrung his right hand in pain. He was immediately attended by the medical staff at the ground, before being taken off the field.

Suryakumar, who made an insignificant 30 off 38 in the opening innings for Mumbai, did not bat in the second innings.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not released any official statement on Suryakumar's injury, but with only five days left before the kickoff to the Duleep Trophy, it remains to be seen if he will be able to take part in the tournament. The selectors had earlier hinted that Duleep Trophy would play a key role in the selection of the 15-member Indian squad for the upcoming home Test series against Bangladesh, which begins on September 19.

Shreyas Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan flop in Buchi Babu tournament

The three India batters, who featured in the match, failed to impress as Mumbai succumbed to a heavy 286-run loss to TNCA XI. The visitors were folded for just 156 after the hosts scored 379 in the opening innings, before setting a daunting target of 510. R Sai Kishore, who picked a five-wicket haul for TNCA in the first innings, snared three more in the second as Mumbai were bundled for 223.

Shreyas Iyer, who will also be aiming for a return to the Indian Test team after being reportedly dropped during the England home series earlier this year, managed scores of just 2 off 3 and 22 off 79 for Mumbai in the match, while captain Sarfaraz was dismissed for a four-ball duck in the second innings after scoring only six runs in the first innings.