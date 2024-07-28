Pallekele, India all-rounder Axar Patel says new T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav is a bowlers' captain who allows them the freedom to execute their plans. Suryakumar Yadav is a bowlers’ captain, says Axar Patel

The spin all-rounder also said that the team will look to maximise its batting combinations in the ongoing series against Sri Lanka.

Suryakumar and India made a winning start to the three-match series here on Saturday when they crushed hosts Sri Lanka by 43 runs in a high scoring opening T20I.

"I played in the last Australia series with Surya bhai . I know that he is a bowlers' captain. He gives you free hand that you decide first," Axar said at the post-match press conference on Saturday.

"Whenever you get hit, he comes and says that it was a good ball. He keeps giving you inputs. As a player, there is a good bond with him."

Axar recalled the experience of playing under Suryakumar in the five-match T20I series against Australia in India late last year which the hosts won 4-1.

"As a captain, I have also played with him in the last five matches and when I was playing today, I didn't feel much change," he said.

"In the first three overs when we were going for runs, he was telling me that we can do this or do that and how we can take a wicket. There is no problem if a four or six goes in it. As a bowler, you get confidence from that if the captain is backing you and telling you that you can do this."

Axar said India’s batting line-up in the opening T20I which did not feature Rishabh Pant at the top was formulated with the idea that the team maximises its left and right-hand options.

In the last assignment, the T20 World Cup which India won, Pant batted at No 3 whereas on Saturday skipper Suryakumar came out at the coveted spot and the wicketkeeper-batter dropped down to No 4.

"Our team has four lefties and four righties. If there is a left-right combination , it becomes very hard for the bowlers to maintain the line and lengths consistently especially with rotations with singles."

“Now if there are four lefties, how can you use them? If you have that chance that there are no two lefties or two righties at the same time.”

“If you have that chance, if you have those players in batting, then why not use them? You also have to keep changing the batting order as per the bowling options that the opposition has got,” he added.

The spinner said the message from India's new staff under head coach Gautam Gambhir has been that the team will not experience a major overhaul in the way it operated.

While fielding coach T Dilip has continued in his role, Abhishek Nayar, Sairaj Bahutule and Dutchman Ryan ten Doeschate are now a part of Gambhir’s support staff for this tour of Sri Lanka as positions will be finalised after the tour ends.

“I have been playing for 10 years. I have played with different coaches and captains. I don't think a lot will change in the team,” he said.

“When we were talking in the team meeting, they also said the same thing that the coach and captain keep changing but the team remains the same and the 11 or 15 players who stay, they have to do it,” he said.

“They have told us that we will play the way we have been playing. Obviously, the coach and his input can be different. The thinking can be different, they keep telling you here and there. But there is not much change in the team's atmosphere,” he added.

