Suryakumar Yadav retains No.2 spot, no movements for Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya in ICC T20 rankings

India's Suryakumar Yadav remains No.2 in the International Cricket Council's (ICC) T20 rankings while Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan has become the highest ranked all-rounder. Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan (861 rating points) has extended his lead at the top of the T20I batter rankings after yet another consistent showing during the tri-series in New Zealand, while Suryakumar (838) is still second ahead of the blockbuster clash between the two neighbours at the MCG on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar's team mates KL Rahul (13), Virat Kohli (15) and captain Rohit Sharma (16) are all static in the latest update.

Shakib claimed the top billing on the back of an excellent tri-series against New Zealand and Pakistan, with the veteran hitting consecutive half-centuries during Bangladesh's final two matches. Shakib displaced Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi.

There was very little movement inside the top 10 in the updated list for bowlers, with Mujeeb Ur Rahman (up two spots to fifth) and South Africa counterpart Keshav Maharaj (up one place to eighth) climbing up.

Australia seamer Josh Hazlewood (705 rating points) retains his lead at the top of the T20I bowlers rankings, followed by Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan (696), Sri Lanka tweaker Wanindu Hasaranga (692) and South Africa veteran Tabraiz Shamsi (688). Indian trio of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel are placed 12th, 22nd and 23rd respectively.

