Suryakumar Yadav rubs salt into Sri Lanka skipper’s painful memory: ‘I’m sure he wants to forget that’

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav made it clear that India’s strategy isn’t built around part-time bowlers, though he acknowledged that having batters capable of chipping in with the ball is a valuable bonus. Since Gautam Gambhir became the head coach, India have leaned more on part-time options in crucial moments. The likes of Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh and Suryakumar Yadav have been called upon to contribute with the ball, giving the side added variety and depth in their bowling arsenal when required. Suryakumar Yadav will lead the Indian team for first time in multi-nation event.(AFP)

Surya made some bold decisions last year on the Sri Lanka tour, choosing Rinku Singh to bowl the penultimate over when Sri Lanka needed only 9 off 12 balls and six wickets in hand. Mohammed Siraj also had an over left, but Surya made that call. Rinku gave just three runs and claimed a couple of wickets to pull India back in the game. With six to defend off the last over, Surya decided to take the ball himself and managed to push the match to a super over, where India emerged victorious.

Ahead of the Asia Cup 2025, Surya was asked about the part-time bowlers, referring to the Sri Lanka T20I. The Indian skipper made a cheeky remark and said Sri Lanka skipper Charith Asalanka would like to forget that match.

"I'm sure he wants to forget that," Surya said in the pre-tournament press conference.

Suryakumar Yadav calls part-time bowlers added advantage

The Indian captain further weighed in on the role of part-time bowlers. He acknowledged that while the team won’t depend on them heavily, having batters who can chip in with a couple of overs offers valuable flexibility, especially on tricky or slow surfaces.

"But no, we won't, we don't want to get to that extent. But yeah, it's an added advantage if any batter batting at top order or middle order gives you an extra over in this format. It's always good for the captain and we might need—any, for example, if a surface is slow or we need a bowler who spins—so it's always good to have someone rolling their arms for one over or two. But yeah, it's always good to have someone like that in the pocket," he added.