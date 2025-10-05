Suryakumar Yadav rues missed MS Dhoni ‘opportunity’, sums up regret in ‘But I never got it. I saw him behind…’ remark

Suryakumar Yadav made his debut under Virat Kohli's captaincy in 2021. Meanwhile, under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, he won the 2024 T20 World Cup. Fast-forward to 2025, and he led India to Asia Cup glory as skipper. Despite playing under two of India's best skippers in history, the MI star recently regretted that he could not play during MS Dhoni's India captaincy stint. Suryakumar Yadav made a huge remark about MS Dhoni.

Suryakumar Yadav on MS Dhoni

Suryakumar has faced Dhoni countless times in the IPL, but has never played under the India legend. Speaking at JITO Connect 2025, he said, "Firstly, I always wanted to get an opportunity when he was the captain of India. But I never got it. I saw him behind the stumps whenever I played against him. He has been very cool. One thing that I have learned from him when I played against him is to stay relaxed in all pressure situations, he looks around the game, sees around what is happening and then takes a call."

Suryakumar Yadav compares Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's captaincy stints

Suryakumar was made T20I captain last year, after Rohit Sharma's post-T20 World Cup retirement.

Recalling his debut during Kohli's captaincy tenure, he called the RCB star 'a very hard task master'. "I think I made my debut under Virat bhai as captain. I think Virat bhai is a very hard task master. He pushes your limits, and he wants the best. I mean, all the captains want the best from all the players, but he was full of energy on the field and off the field as well. He was a bit different," he said.

Pointing out Rohit's special quality, he said, "Then Rohit bhai, under whom I played a lot of cricket for the IPL franchise and India. He is someone who gets everyone comfortable around them, an inspiration to all youngsters. His door was open 24/7 for everyone. That's a different quality which I learnt from him and also from the other captains."