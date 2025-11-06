Suryakumar Yadav’s test before T20 World Cup: Denial, doubt, and the need for a Virat Kohli-like reboot

Between November 2019 and September 2022, Virat Kohli went 1,020 days without an international hundred. It was impossible to reconcile to; the run machine who had stacked up three-figure knocks for fun in the preceding five years had gone missing, replaced by a ponderous individual weighed down by the pressure of his own expectations. India's captain Suryakumar Yadav reacts during the second T20 international cricket match between Australia and India in Melbourne(AFP)

The century that ended the extended drought came in the unlikeliest format, at the T20 Asia Cup in Dubai. It wasn’t as if Kohli hadn’t made 20-over centuries previously, but all of them had come for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL. His sole international hundred in the T20 format, against Afghanistan, was the unexpected vehicle that brought him a second wind.

At the time, the rising T20 star was a 31-year-old Mumbaikar who epitomised intrepidness and the absolute lack of fear of getting out. Suryakumar Yadav defied convention, he defied physics, he often defied gravity, cutting a swathe through opponents and becoming the most feared batter even though he didn’t possess the same power-hitting aura of an Andre Russell or a Glenn Maxwell.

Then the late upstart in a sea of experienced pros, Suryakumar was given the license to enjoy himself, a license he used to the hilt to establish himself as the world’s No. 1 T20I batter. He held that elite position for nearly two years, extraordinary when you consider how low the odds of succeeding with a high-risk approach can be. SKY, they call him and for him at the time, the sky truly was the limit.

Now, Suryakumar finds himself in the middle of a long barren patch in a format that he lorded not so long back. India’s T20I captain, the man tasked with leading the defence of the World Cup at home next year, has gone 389 days without making a 50-plus score for the country. His highest in his last 17 innings is 47 not out; he has crossed 20 just three other times and three of his career ducks have come in the last nine months. Understandably, there has been a dip in not just his efficacy but also his strike-rate, though India have unearthed other resources that have helped them tide over the captain’s inconsistencies.

To ascribe his loss of form to the cares of captaincy holds little water. Before he was appointed full-time skipper in July last year, Suryakumar had led the country seven times in an interim capacity. In his first outing, he smashed 80 (42 balls) and in the last, he unleashed an even 100 (56b) against South Africa in Johannesburg. He began his stint as full-fledged leader with 58 in his first game and topped it up with 75 four innings later, against Bangladesh in Hyderabad last October. That, however, remains his last score of more than 50.

From swagger to self-doubt

After Tilak Varma’s brilliance carried India past Pakistan in a tense final of the Asia Cup in Dubai some six weeks back, Suryakumar dismissed concerns about his slump, saying that he wasn’t ‘out of form, just out of runs’. How does one judge form? Through runs, right? By that token, the 35-year-old isn’t merely out of runs, but also out of form. And while it is true that the permanence of class trumps the temporariness of form, it’s high time Suryakumar’s class started to reimpose itself.

Three innings in Australia – the teams will face off in the fourth game in Gold Coast on Thursday – have fetched scores of 34 not out, 1 and 24. In the first and third outings, there were signs of the Suryakumar of yore resurfacing, marked by decisiveness in movement, the clearest indication that he is sorted in his mind. Suryakumar at his best relies on instinct, though there is also a hint of inevitable premeditation. At various times in the last year, he has appeared betwixt and between, trying to hit the cover off the ball which really isn’t his forte.

India need their captain firing on all cylinders with 12 matches remaining ahead of the World Cup. Suryakumar knows that he owes his boys plenty of runs. Three of his four T20I hundreds have come at No. 4, but that was when confidence wasn’t an issue. Suryakumar might not admit it publicly, and he doesn’t have to, but clearly, his confidence if not belief would have taken a hit in recent times. Perhaps, a semi-permanent occupancy of the No. 3 slot, from where he can control the innings and give himself the time to settle in, won’t be a bad idea, even if it goes against the team mantra of a flexible batting order behind openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill.

On the face of it, there is no glaring lacuna, no specific reason why the runs have dried up. But that is hardly a consolation. Maybe a maiden visit to Gold Coast will spark the start of another golden run. How about that, Surya?