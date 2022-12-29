Suryakumar Yadav, Smriti Mandhana nominated for ICC's T20 Cricketer of the Year award

Suryakumar Yadav and Smriti Mandhana were on Thursday nominated by the International Cricket Council for its men's women's T20 Cricketer of the Year awards respectively. Suryakumar has been nominated alongwith Zimbabwe all-roudner Sikandar Raza, England all-rounder Sam Curran and Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan.

Pakistan all-rounder Nida Dar, New Zealand all-rounder Sophie Devine and Australia all-rounder Tahlia McGrath are those nominated alongwith Smriti Mandhana. Suryakumar has had a senstaional year in T20 internationals, becoming just the econd batter to score more than 1000 runs in a year in the format.

He ended the year as the highest run-getter, scoring 1164 runs at a ridiculous strike-rate of 187.43. His tally of 68 sixes in the calendar year in T20s is the highest anyone has recorded in the format in a year by a fair distance.

Suryakumar's incredible consistency in the format is reflected in his average which stood in the mid-40s. With two hundreds and nine half-centuries in the year, Yadav was the standout men's T20 batter.

In the T20 World Cup in Australia, he recorded three fifties in six innings, averaging nearly 60 in the tournament while going at a strike-rate of 189.68. He continued his stellar year after the tournament too, recording his second hundred in T20s in the year in the bilateral series in New Zealand. The year also saw Suryakumar become the top-ranked men's T20 batter, achieving a career-high 890 rating points.

Meanwhile, Smriti Mandhana scored 594 runs in 23 matches this year. She broke the record for the quickest fifty by an India woman (off just 23 balls) to breaching the 2500-run mark in T20s, Mandhana enjoyed a good run this year. She left her mark on the Commonwealth Games, the T20 Asia Cup and a memorable five-match home series against Australia towards the business end of a fruitful year. Mandhana's most exciting innings of 2022 came in the second T20 of the bilateral series against Australia in December.

