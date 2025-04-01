Suryakumar Yadav storms into exclusive Indian T20 club with Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma after explosive knock vs KKR

Suryakumar Yadav has continued his gradual return to form by blasting a nine-ball 27 against the Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai Indians' eight-wicket win on Monday. With that short burst of an innings, SKY became the fifth Indian to cross 8000 runs in T20 cricket. Suryakumar is the fifth highest run scorer among Indians in T20s(PTI)

Suryakumar took his tally to 8007 runs in the format at the end of the innings. He has got there in 288 innings at a strike rate of 152.28 and average of 34.21 with six centuries and 54 half-centuries. In T20Is, in which he captains India, Suryakumar has scored 2598 runs at a strike rate of 167.07 and average of 38.20 in 79 innings with four centuries and 21 half-centuries.

Suryakumar is the fifth highest run scorer among Indians in T20s. Suresh Raina sits above him with 8654 runs in 319 innings. Shikhar Dhawan is third on the list with 9797 runs in 331 innings while Rohit Sharma is second with 11,838 in 437 innings. Virat Kohli is highest scoring Indian in the format with 12,976 runs in 384 innings.

On Monday, Suryakumar smashed three fours and two sixes as he added the finishing touches to MI's chase of 117. He hit back to back fours off the first two balls of the 13th over by Andre Russell and then ended the match with a trademark 'Supla' shot for six.

Widely rated as the best T20 batter in the world, Suryakumar had been struggling for form since India won the 2024 T20 World Cup. In five T20I innings that he played this year before the IPL, Suryakumar scored just 28 runs at a strike rate of 116.66 and a paltry average of 5.60. He started the IPL season with a 26-ball 29 in MI's four-wicket loss to CSK. Suryakumar then scored 48 in 28 balls as MI lost their second match of the season by 36 runs to Gujarat Titans.