Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Suryakumar Yadav storms into exclusive Indian T20 club with Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma after explosive knock vs KKR

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 01, 2025 06:01 AM IST

Suryakumar Yadav has become the fifth Indian in a list that includes Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina. 

Suryakumar Yadav has continued his gradual return to form by blasting a nine-ball 27 against the Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai Indians' eight-wicket win on Monday. With that short burst of an innings, SKY became the fifth Indian to cross 8000 runs in T20 cricket.

Suryakumar is the fifth highest run scorer among Indians in T20s(PTI)
Suryakumar is the fifth highest run scorer among Indians in T20s(PTI)

Suryakumar took his tally to 8007 runs in the format at the end of the innings. He has got there in 288 innings at a strike rate of 152.28 and average of 34.21 with six centuries and 54 half-centuries. In T20Is, in which he captains India, Suryakumar has scored 2598 runs at a strike rate of 167.07 and average of 38.20 in 79 innings with four centuries and 21 half-centuries.

Suryakumar is the fifth highest run scorer among Indians in T20s. Suresh Raina sits above him with 8654 runs in 319 innings. Shikhar Dhawan is third on the list with 9797 runs in 331 innings while Rohit Sharma is second with 11,838 in 437 innings. Virat Kohli is highest scoring Indian in the format with 12,976 runs in 384 innings.

On Monday, Suryakumar smashed three fours and two sixes as he added the finishing touches to MI's chase of 117. He hit back to back fours off the first two balls of the 13th over by Andre Russell and then ended the match with a trademark 'Supla' shot for six.

Widely rated as the best T20 batter in the world, Suryakumar had been struggling for form since India won the 2024 T20 World Cup. In five T20I innings that he played this year before the IPL, Suryakumar scored just 28 runs at a strike rate of 116.66 and a paltry average of 5.60. He started the IPL season with a 26-ball 29 in MI's four-wicket loss to CSK. Suryakumar then scored 48 in 28 balls as MI lost their second match of the season by 36 runs to Gujarat Titans.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule along with MI vs KKR Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule along with MI vs KKR Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / Suryakumar Yadav storms into exclusive Indian T20 club with Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma after explosive knock vs KKR
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On