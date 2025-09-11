Suryakumar Yadav's decision to withdraw appeal against the UAE explained: 'He won't do it against Pakistan'

Suryakumar Yadav's decision to withdraw the appeal against the UAE in the Group A Asia Cup 2025 match continues to generate polarising reactions. The incident happened after Shivam Dube's towel fell while he was running into bowl, distracting the batter Junaid Siddique. The UAE tailender backed away when Dube delivered the ball, and it was then that wicketkeeper Sanju Samson threw the ball back onto the stumps. The on-field umpires referred the decision to the third umpire, and Siddique was found short of his crease. Suryakumar Yadav's decision to withdraw appeal against the UAE divides fans and pundits. (AFP)

OUT flashed on the big screen; however, Suryakumar withdrew the appeal, giving the batter a big reprieve. Former India batter Aakash Chopra reacted to the incident, saying it was “event-specific” and Suryakumar wouldn't have done so had it happened against a team like Pakistan.

Siddique was not able to cash in as he got out soon after. He registered a duck and lost his wicket to Shivam Dube. UAE were then bundled out for 57 inside 13.1 overs, and India eventually chased the target down with nine wickets in hand and 93 balls to spare.

"It's event-specific in my opinion, it wouldn't have happened if Pakistan's Salman Agha was playing on the 14th of September, and the game is in the balance, and he's just roaming around, he (Suryakumar) won't do that. It was a good throw, presence of mind from Sanju to hit the stumps," Chopra said on ESPNcricinfo.

Chopra also didn't mince his words, saying the batter was clearly out as he was found short of his crease. He said that once the umpire gave it out, there was no need for Suryakumar as such to withdraw the appeal and call the batter back.

"If he was outside the crease, it should be out, in my opinion. But opinions may vary. The problem is that the moment you bring in ethics and generosity, it opens a can of worms: 'Oh, you did this today, why are you not doing the same thing tomorrow?' Why go down that route?" said Chopra.

"Will you do it? If that's the case, it's like walking. You nick it and you walk. But the day you do not walk, that's the day that decides which side of the divide you are on, and that's when you look like a hypocrite. I'm not saying SKY is going to do it again, or not do it again. But if it is within the rules and the umpire has given it out, just stay out. That's it," he added.

India hammer the UAE

The UAE registered the lowest-ever T20I score against India after being bundled out for 57. India also registered their biggest win by ball remaining in a T20I, winning the contest with 93 balls to spare.

This was also second-biggest win by balls remaining for a full-member ICC nation in T20Is. Abhishek Sharma (30), Shubman Gill (20*) and Suryakumar (7*) wasted no time in chasing the total down as they took just 4.3 overs to get the job done.

India will now take on arch-rival Pakistan in the Men's Asia Cup on Sunday, September 14.