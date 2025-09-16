Suryakumar's India, Pakistan players set for tense reunion at ICC Academy for first time since handshake row; Here's why

The players of the Indian team and that of Pakistan are all set for a tense reunion at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Tuesday, for the first time since the handshake row. India had defeated Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2025 face-off on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. The defending champions had chased down 128 runs in 15.5 overs with seven wickets in hand. India's captain Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium(AP)

According to a report in The Times of India, Pakistan and India are both scheduled to train at the ICC Academy on Tuesday. Although it will be at different slots, the two teams will be at the same venue as their timings will overlap. Both sides will be gearing up for the final Group A matches in the tournament. India are scheduled to train from 6 pm to 9 pm (local time), while Pakistan will practice between 8 and 11 pm (local time).

India, who will face Oman on Friday, have already qualified for the Super Four stage of the tournament. Their qualification was confirmed on Monday after the UAE beat Oman in Abu Dhabi. Suryakumar Yadav's men won both their group matches thus far, having earlier beaten the UAE in Dubai last Wednesday by nine wickets. Pakistan, on the other hand, secured a win against Oman by 93 runs in their opener last week, before losing to India in their second game. Their final league game against the UAE on Wednesday will decide the final Super Four slot from Group A.

However, Pakistan have yet to decide whether to participate in their final group game. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had earlier threatened the International Cricket Council (ICC) with pulling out of the tournament if their demand to remove match referee Andy Pycroft from the Asia Cup was not met. The apex body had officially rejected Pakistan's plea on Tuesday.

What is the handshake storm?

The refusal of Indian players to shake hands with Pakistan after Sunday’s Dubai clash escalated into a major controversy. Suryakumar later justified the act, saying that the team stands in solidarity with the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, which happened in April earlier this year, where 26 civilians were shot by Pakistan-backed terrorists. The incident was followed by India conducting 'Operation Sindoor' at the border in May.

PCB, however, was left infuriated. Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the head of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), did not mince words in his outrage against the Indian team on social media. Later, he revealed that the PCB wrote a letter to the ICC demanding Pycroft's suspension from the tournament. The team had earlier alleged that he sided with the Indian team in his act to urge both captains not to shake hands at the toss.