Sushma Swaraj passes away: ‘Deeply saddened’ - Virat Kohli pays tribute

cricket

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 12:03 IST

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday paid tributes to senior BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away at the age of 67 on Wednesday night. Swaraj, who was India’s first full-time woman foreign minister (Indira Gandhi held additional charge of the ministry when she was prime minister) suffered the cardiac arrest late in the evening and was immediately taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). She died after efforts to revive her failed.

In a tweet, Kohli wrote, “Deeply saddened by the news of Sushma Ji’s demise, may her soul rest in peace.”

Deeply saddened by the news of Sushma Ji's demise, may her soul rest in peace. 🙏🏼 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 7, 2019

Kohli on Tuesday led India to a whitewash over West Indies as the team won the 3rd T20 international in Guyana to win the series 3-0. India will play three ODIs and 2 Test matches in the remainder of the tour.

ALSO READ: ‘Beyond aggrieved’: Sports fraternity pays tributes to Sushma Swaraj

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s working president JP Nadda said the body of Sushma Swaraj will be kept for three hours at the BJP headquarters on Wednesday for party workers and leaders to pay tributes.

Politicians cutting across party lines, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and BSP chief Mayawati, tweeted their condolences. Several Union ministers and other senior BJP leaders had visited AIIMS to meet the family of the former external affairs minister.

Swaraj, who was the foreign minister from May 26, 2014, to May 30, 2019, was the second woman to hold the office after Indira Gandhi.

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 11:12 IST