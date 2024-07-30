Sweden Under-19 vs Netherlands Under-19 Live Score: Final of ICC U19 Men’s CWC Europe Division 2 Qualifier, 2024 to start at 02:00 PM
Venue : Svanholm Park, Brondby
Sweden Under-19 squad -
Karthik Tummalapalli, Kavinshankar Meenakshisundaram, Pranav Yadav, Sanuk Keppetiyawa, Abhinav Kumar Ravuri, Ashutosh Samal, Essa Farooq, Kamran Tarakhel, Sharim Afzal, Yatharth Chauhan, Bilal Khattak, Advait Dhabe, Hamza Baig, Hasan Nijamudin
Netherlands Under-19 squad -
Cedric de Lange, Elmar Bondermaker, Jacobus Nel, Joris Van Oosterom, Shirsak Banrjee, Aaditt Jain, Aarav Swaroop, Azzam Khan, Tom de Leede, Mark Wolfe, Alejo Nota, Milan Moolman, Roman Harhangi, Sam Van Giezen, Teun Kloppenburg...Read More
Final of ICC U19 Men’s CWC Europe Division 2 Qualifier, 2024 between Sweden Under-19 and Netherlands Under-19 to be held at Svanholm Park, Brondby at 02:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.