Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes: BBL Live Cricket Score, Commentary

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 13:51 IST

Hobart Hurricanes have won the toss and have opted to field

Teams:

Hobart Hurricanes (Playing XI): Matthew Wade(c), Caleb Jewell, Jake Doran, Ben McDermott(w), David Miller, George Bailey, Clive Rose, Thomas Rogers, Nathan Ellis, Qais Ahmad, Scott Boland

Sydney Sixers (Playing XI): Josh Philippe(w), Daniel Hughes, James Vince, Moises Henriques(c), Jordan Silk, Tom Curran, Justin Avendano, Ben Dwarshuis, Jackson Bird, Steve OKeefe, Ben Manenti