Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Sreesanth tries to sledge Yashasvi Jaiswal, gets a fitting response from the youngster - Watch

Former Indian pacer S Sreesanth is back in competitive cricket after a long gap of seven years. He is currently leading the pace attack of his home team Kerala in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament.

Apart from his bowling skills, Sreesanth is also known for his aggression and animated celebrations on the field. His vintage avatar was once again witnessed in a match against Mumbai on Thursday.

The veteran pacer failed to scalp any wickets in Kerala’s 2nd match in the tournament but he tried to sledge the opponent batsman during the game. It was Mumbai opener Yashasvi Jaiswal who was on Sreesanth’s target but the latter’s move got backfired.

ALSO READ | 'It has been happening since 1932': Sunil Gavaskar highlights problem of India bowlers after Day 1 in Brisbane

Sreesanth began the sixth over with a length delivery outside off stump and Yashasvi failed to connect. The pacer then tried to sledge and stare in the batsman’s eye. However, this act of poking the batsman didn’t go down well.

On the next ball, Yashasvi cleared his front leg and hammered Sreesanth for a humongous maximum. That wasn’t the end of the show as the young batsman went on to slam another six followed by a boundary in the next two deliveries.

Check out the video of the incident

Yashavi played a 40-run knock while some major contributions from Suryakumar Yadav (38) and Aditya tare (42) guided Mumbai to 196 for 7 in their quota of 20 overs.

ALSO READ | Brisbane Test: Labuschagne ton takes Australia to 274 for 5 at stumps on Day 1

In reply, Kerala opener Mohammed Azharudden smashed a whirlwind unbeaten 137 off 54 balls to defeat Mumbai by 8 wickets. Kerala comfortably chased down the target 25 balls to spare.