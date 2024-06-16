Saint George [Antigua and Barbuda], : Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus said that he is "disappointed" after his side failed to qualify for the Super Eights of the T20 World Cup 2024. T20 WC: Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus "disappointed" on failing to qualify for Super Eights

Namibia conceded a 41-run defeat against England in the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Speaking after the match, Erasmus said that it was a 'steep chase' for them in the second inning against England. He added that playing cricket on the world stage was 'gold dust' for them.

"It was a steep chase and still felt bowling first was the right way to go about it but leaked a bit during the end. Disappointed at not going to the next stage, but playing on the world stage is gold dust and we want to take that experience home. Every time you get exposure like this, you get better but whether that translates to wins remains to be seen," Erasmus said.

Recapping the match, after rain played a spoilsport, the toss was delayed and later the game was reduced to a 10-over match. Namibia sent England to bat first after winning the toss.

Philip Salt and Jos Buttler failed to give England a fiery kickstart in the game after both the openers were removed from the crease by the third over. Later in the match, Jonny Bairstow and Harry Brook helped the Three Lions comeback in a better after adding a few crucial runs on the scoreboard.

At the end of the first inning, Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone played a blitz knock and powered England to 122/5.

Trumpelmann led the Namibian bowling attack as he bagged two wickets and gave 31 runs in his two-over spell.

During the run chase, Michael van Lingen and Nikolaas Davin gave a powerful start to the underdogs. Everything was going fine for Namibia but after Davin's injury for which he had to leave the crease, everything changed for them.

David Wiese tried to help Namibia get back on track but Jofra Archer removed the all-rounder in the 10th over and gave England a crucial 41-run win in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Jofra Archer and Chris Jordan were the only wicket-takers for England in the second inning.

