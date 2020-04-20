T20 World Cup 2020: ICC in touch with experts and Australian government

cricket

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 17:42 IST

ICC will be in constant touch with experts and authorities and the Australian government before taking a call on the future of T20 Word Cup slated to take place in Australia later this year.

ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney informed that there will be an executive committee meeting via video conference call on April 23 to assess the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on cricket and the future of T20 World Cup in October is slated to be a part of the discussion.

“In relation to ICC events, including the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, we will continue to take advice from experts and authorities, including the Australian government. We will utilize all of the data and information available to us to ensure we can take responsible decisions around all competitions at an appropriate time that are in the best interests of our sport,” said Sawhney.

All sporting activities including cricket matches have been postponed because of the pandemic and there are naturally question marks hanging over the T20 World Cup in Australia which is slated to take place between October 18 and November 15 this year.

The meeting, which will bring together the CEOs of the 12 Full Members and the three Associate Representatives, is aimed to gain a full understanding of Member priorities during this time and to discuss and share the key mitigation factors required to resume international cricket based on government advice in each territory.

The CEC will discuss the approach to rescheduling postponed series and the need for collectively reviewing the FTP through to 2023 as well as the World Test Championship and Cricket World Cup Super League.

“This meeting is the first step of a collective process as we assess the impact of this ongoing global pandemic and work together so the sport can emerge from it in a strong position. We need to share knowledge and start to build a deep understanding of what it will take to resume international cricket,” added Sawhney.