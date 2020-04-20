e-paper
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC in touch with experts and Australian government

T20 World Cup 2020: ICC in touch with experts and Australian government

ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney informed that there will be an executive committee meeting via video conference call on April 23 to assess the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on cricket and the future of T20 World Cup in October is slated to be a part of the discussion.

Apr 20, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
General view of a cricket stadium
General view of a cricket stadium(ICC)
         

ICC will be in constant touch with experts and authorities and the Australian government before taking a call on the future of T20 Word Cup slated to take place in Australia later this year.

“In relation to ICC events, including the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, we will continue to take advice from experts and authorities, including the Australian government. We will utilize all of the data and information available to us to ensure we can take responsible decisions around all competitions at an appropriate time that are in the best interests of our sport,” said Sawhney.

All sporting activities including cricket matches have been postponed because of the pandemic and there are naturally question marks hanging over the T20 World Cup in Australia which is slated to take place between October 18 and November 15 this year.

The meeting, which will bring together the CEOs of the 12 Full Members and the three Associate Representatives, is aimed to gain a full understanding of Member priorities during this time and to discuss and share the key mitigation factors required to resume international cricket based on government advice in each territory.

The CEC will discuss the approach to rescheduling postponed series and the need for collectively reviewing the FTP through to 2023 as well as the World Test Championship and Cricket World Cup Super League.

“This meeting is the first step of a collective process as we assess the impact of this ongoing global pandemic and work together so the sport can emerge from it in a strong position. We need to share knowledge and start to build a deep understanding of what it will take to resume international cricket,” added Sawhney.

Covid-19: Rate of doubling improves to 7.5 days, Kerala best at 72.2 days
Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya loses appeal against extradition in UK High Court
LIVE: 170 nations to have negative economic growth due to Covid-19, says IMF
China sends 24 flights with Covid-19 medical supplies, 20 more this week
Should get another chance like Azhar: Inzamam on tainted PAK cricketer
I hit Jadeja for a four and six, Mahi bhai gave him an earful: Ishant
BMW India CEO Rudratej Singh passes away after suffering cardiac arrest
Biggest one-day jump in Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases
