Home / Cricket / T20 World Cup: Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik to travel with Rohit-led Team India in Bumrah's absence - Report

T20 World Cup: Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik to travel with Rohit-led Team India in Bumrah's absence - Report

cricket
Published on Oct 01, 2022 09:28 AM IST

According to a report, the Indian think tank has roped in two star pacers as Jasprit Bumrah's backup for the 2022 edition of the ICC World T20.

Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel, and Umesh Yadav during a practice session&nbsp;(AP)
Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel, and Umesh Yadav during a practice session (AP)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

With Team India fretting over the fitness of pace ace Jasprit Bumrah in the build-up to the ICC World T20 2022, the Indian think tank reportedly has plans to send speed merchants Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik as reinforcements for the showpiece event in Australia. Champions in the inaugural edition of the ICC event, Rohit Sharma-led Team India suffered a major blow after speedster Bumrah was ruled out of the ongoing South Africa series in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup on Friday.

The Rahul Dravid-coached side roped in Siraj for the remainder of the three-match T20I series between the Proteas and hosts India. Bumrah, who missed the entire edition of the Asia Cup, has been ruled out of the South Africa T20Is due to a stress fracture. The Men In Blue will host South Africa in the 2nd T20I on Sunday. Team India is set to kickstart their World Cup campaign in three weeks.

ALSO READ: BCCI president Ganguly breaks silence on Bumrah's availability for T20 World Cup

At a time when Bumrah is doubtful for the T20 World Cup in Australia, Team India is expected to carry at least two additional fast bowlers as Bumrah's backup for the ICC event. According to a report filed by Sportstar, it has been learned that fast bowlers Siraj and Malik are set to travel with the Rohit-led India squad to Perth on October 6. The Dravid-coached side will train for a week before leaving for Brisbane. India are scheduled to play its first warm-up match on October 17.

Earlier, multiple reports suggested that Bumrah is set to miss the T20 World Cup after the pacer was ruled out of the South Africa series with a back injury. On Friday, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah confirmed that Bumrah has sustained a back injury and the star pacer is under the supervision of the medical team. Rohit-led Team India will begin their World Cup campaign on October 23 against arch-rivals Pakistan in Melbourne.

Get Latest Cricket Newsalong with Cricket Schedule. Also get updates on Indian Cricket Teamand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
jasprit bumrah t20 world cup mohammed siraj. umran malik + 2 more
jasprit bumrah t20 world cup mohammed siraj. umran malik + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out