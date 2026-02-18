T20 World Cup: Farhan ton and a spin punch take Pak to Super 8

Kolkata: To the list of lopsided matches in this T20 World Cup, add Pakistan’s 102-run win against Namibia, their biggest in the men’s competition. After the capitulation against India, Pakistan needed to win this to stay alive and they did that by setting Namibia a target they have never achieved and then derailing the chase early. The smiles are back for the men in green and when the hurly-burly was done, television cameras caught Sahibzada Farhan obliging selfie requests. Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan celebrates his century against Namibia. (AP)

With an unbeaten 100, his first in a T20 World Cup and Pakistan’s first since 2014, Farhan helped set up the win. Farhan faced the first and last balls of the innings and 56 in between in which he hit 11 fours and four sixes. A push to cover helped Pakistan open their account and Farhan let the last ball go expecting it to be called a wide which it was not.

Using the depth of the crease playing flat-bat shots, some of them were like down-the-line forehands, slog-sweeps and some delectable drives, Farhan took Pakistan to 199/3 before their spinners strangled Namibia by taking eight wickets.

“If we replicate this performance in our next game, we will be fine,” Pakistan skipper Salman Agha told official broadcasters, adding that it was a team performance. Pakistan play New Zealand in the Super 8 on Saturday.

Farhan played carefully at the start, scoring 30 off the first 27 balls he faced. From the last 18, he got 43, the acceleration triggered by two successive fours off left-arm pacer Ruben Trumpelmann. This was his fifth T20 century since 2025.

Farhan was aided by some lusty hitting at the back-end by Shadab Khan, the duo adding 81 in 6.4 overs. That partnership was crucial because Pakistan had lost Agha (38 off 23 balls) and Khawaja Nafay in successive overs.

Pakistan started cautiously, possibly a lesson from Sunday when they had lost three wickets in the first two overs, but still needed luck to ride the extra bounce in Colombo on Wednesday. Inside the first four overs, two edges from Saim Ayub didn’t go to hand and Farhan top-edged Jack Brassel for four. Ayub perished early but with Pakistan under pressure, Farhan settled down to play a crucial innings. Outstanding was how Agha termed it.

“The wicket was not easy to start with,” said Farhan, speaking to the official broadcaster. “But I knew if I could settle down, I would help set a good target.”

An indication of how the afternoon would pan out was provided by Namibia’s slower bowlers. Willem Myburgh and Bernard Scholtz reined in Pakistan before Agha and Farhan broke the shackles in the ninth over. Agha advanced down the wicket to hit a six off the first ball and Farhan hit two sixes square off the wicket to the leg-spinner Myburgh.

The over yielded 22 runs. The 12th, bowled by left-arm spinner Scholtz, leaked 14 as Agha chanced his arm. Pakistan scored 59 in the last four overs which included Trumpelmann conceding only six by bowling a fuller length. His figures reading 2/9 going into the innings’ last over, skipper Gerhard Erasmus went for 16 after Khan smoked him for two successive sixes.

Pakistan’s spinners took over after Salman Mirza disturbed Jan Frylinck’s furniture and Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton was run-out. Two dismissals in a wicket-maiden 14th over by Usman Tariq and two more in the 18th by the man who has the luxury of standing and staring before delivering and three by the leg-spinner Khan, which included a smart stumping and an excellent catch by Ayub diving forward, was why Agha said his slower bowlers were “lethal” and “ruthless”.