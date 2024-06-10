Gary Kirsten minces no words on Pakistan's 'disappointing' loss to India: 'You're going to pay for mistakes like that'

Even though the target of 120 seemed tricky to Pakistan head coach Gary Kirsten, he reckoned that the 2009 champions almost had victory in their hands at 72 for two with eight overs to spare in the T20 World Cup match against India in New York on Sunday. But it was the calmness shown by the Jasprit Bumrah-inspired bowling attack that helped India grab the momentum and secure a narrow six-run win even as batting conditions improved through the course of the second innings. Gary Kirsten was not happy with Pakistan's performance in match against India

"Disappointing loss, that's for sure," Kirsten said. "I knew 120 was not going to be an easy target. If India got only 120, it was always going to be not the easiest. But I think we had the game at 72 for 2 with six or seven overs left. Disappointing not to get across the line from the position we got ourselves into."

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Mohammad Rizwan single-handedly led Pakistan's chase in the opening half of the innings with his well-fought 31 off 44, but in a moment of absolute brain fade, the wicketkeeper-batter gifted his wicket while trying to slog the first ball from Bumrah in his fresh spell. The bowler, who went on to win the Player of the Match award, successively dismissed Iftikhar Ahmed as well in that terrific spell, to end with match-winning figures of 3 for 14, which comprised 11 dot balls.

Kirsten reckoned that Pakistan's loss was down to poor decision-making and they paid the price for that.

"Maybe not so great decision making. You have got the game on, run a ball, eight wickets in hand, decision making at that point. That's the game. That's international cricket for you. You make mistakes like that, you are going to pay. I thought we made some poor decisions at important phases of the game. I thought Rizwan played well for us. We knew it was going to be a tough wicket to bat on. We managed the chase very well but then just let it slip in the end," said the former South Africa cricketer, who had coached the Indian team to an ODI World Cup win in 2011.

Pakistan will next face Canada on June 11 in New York before ending their group-stage campaign on June 16 against Ireland in Lauderhill.