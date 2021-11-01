T20 World Cup: 'He has four T20I hundreds' - Gautam Gambhir questions India's 'wrong mindset' after loss to New Zealand

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir joined the bandwagon of experts on Sunday in questioning the team's batting strategy during the T20 World Cup match against New Zealand in Dubai. India managed only 110 for seven batting first, before being thrashed by eight wickets by the Blackcaps, who registered their first win in the competition.

Returning after a gap of one week, since the 10-wicket defeat to Pakistan, India missed the services of injured Suryakumar Yadav, replacing him with Ishan Kishan, who was eventually asked to open alongside KL Rahul. Rohit Sharma was slotted in at No.3, a position where he has batted only twice before in his 112-match T20I career.

Kishan managed only four off eight balls while Rohit scored a run-a-ball 14 laced with a boundary and a six as India amassed a below-par 110 for seven.

Talking to ESPNCricinfo, Gambhir questioned India's decision to demote Rohit to the No.3 position and expected the young Ishan to open for the team.

"If you expect Ishan Kishan to do something that Rohit Sharma can't then there are issues and it's the wrong mindset. If you are thinking that Ishan Kishan will give you a flying start of 60 runs in the first six overs and then Virat and Rohit can come and milk it, it is wrong because we haven't seen a better white-ball cricketer than Rohit Sharma. The player has four T20I hundreds and you are still batting him at No.3 then it's negative thinking," Gambhir said.

Rohit has only batted at No.3 or below twice in T20Is since 2012, the last being in 2020, against New Zealand where he had scored an unbeaten 60 off 41 balls.

The loss, which also hurt their net run rate (NRR), leave India's fate of a semifinal qualification in the hands of others in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage.