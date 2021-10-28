'I'm not a racist. Black lives mattered to me since birth': De Kock apologizes to teammates, fans for misunderstanding

South Africa's wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock on Thursday issued an apology statement to his teammates and fans for withdrawing from the team's T20 World Cup match against West Indies on Tuesday after refusing to follow a Cricket South Africa (CSA) directive in taking the knee. De Kock also admitted that he is willing to take the knee in the rest of the games for South Africa in the competition.

"If me taking a knee helps to educate others, and makes the lives of others better, I am more than happy to do so," de Kock said.

De Kock, following a conversation with the CSA board, feels that he now has a "better understanding of their intentions" and "will love nothing more than to play cricket for my country again".

"I would like to start by saying sorry to my teammates, and the fans back home. I never ever wanted to make this a Quinton issue. I understand the importance of standing against racism, and I also understand the responsibility of us as players to set an example. If me taking a knee helps to educate others, and makes the lives of others better, I am more than happy to do so," said de Kock.

"I did not, in any way, mean to disrespect anyone by not playing against West Indies, especially the West Indian team themselves. Maybe some people don't understand that we were just hit with this on Tuesday morning, on the way to a game. I am deeply sorry for all the hurt, confusion and anger that I have caused. I was quiet on this very important issue until now. But I feel I have to explain myself a little bit.

"For those who don't know, I come from a mixed race family. My half-sisters are Coloured and my step mom is Black. For me, Black lives have mattered since I was born. Not just because there was an international movement. The rights and equality of all people is more important than any individual. I was raised to understand that we all have rights, and they are important. I felt like my rights were taken away when I was told what we had to do in the way that we were told.

"I know I have an example to set. We were previously told we had the choice to do what we felt we wanted to do. I chose to keep my thoughts to myself, and thought of the pride of playing for my family and my country. I didn't understand why I had to prove it with a gesture, when I live and learn and love people from all walks of life every day. When you are told what to do, with no discussion, I felt like it takes away the meaning. If I was racist, I could easily have taken the knee and lied, which is wrong and doesn't build a better society. Those who have grown up with me and played with me, know what type of person I am.

"I've been called a lot of things as a cricketer. Doff [dim]. Stupid. Selfish. Immature. But those didn't hurt. Being called a racist because of a misunderstanding hurts me deeply. It hurts my family. It hurts my pregnant wife. I am not a racist. In my heart of hearts, I know that. And I think those who know me know that. I know I'm not great with words, but I've tried my best to explain how truly sorry I am for making like this is about me.

"We had camps. We had sessions. We had zoom meetings. We know where we all stand. And that is together. I love every one of my teammates, and I love nothing more than playing cricket for South Africa. I think it would of been better for everyone concerned if we had sorted this out before the tournament started.

Then we could have focused on our job, to win cricket matches for our country. There always seems to be a drama when we go to World Cups. That isn't fair.

"I just want to thank my teammates for their support, especially my captain, Temba. People might not recognise, but he is a flipping amazing leader. If he and the team, and South Africa, will have me, I would love nothing more than to play cricket for my country again."

Quinton de Kock statement 📝 pic.twitter.com/Vtje9yUCO6 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) October 28, 2021

The team had received a directive from the board on the morning of the West Indies game to take the knee and De Kock's decision came during the team's "hour and a half to two hours' trip from Abu Dhabi to Dubai," said South Africa captain Temba Bavuma.

De Kock's teammates were "taken aback" by his decision on Tuesday, but Bavuma wanted the players to respect his choice.

"As a team, we are surprised and taken aback by the news. Quinton is a big player for the team, not just with the bat, but from a senior point of view, so not having this at my disposal, as a captain, is obviously something I wasn't looking forward to," Bavuma said after South Africa's win over West Indies. "In saying that, Quinton is an adult. He is a man in his own shoes. We respect his decision, we respect his convictions, and I know he will be standing behind the decision he has taken."

South Africa will play their next match against Sri Lanka in Sharjah on Saturday and De Kock is expected to be part of the XI.