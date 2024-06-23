Rohit Sharma shows no mercy to Bangladesh batter with epic 'Abhi abhi aaya hai...' stump-mic jibe during IND vs BAN game

India captain Rohit Sharma returned to yet another of his stump-mic classic on Saturday during the T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight match against Bangladesh at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua. India won their second Super Eight match in the tournament, beating Bangladesh by an emphatic margin of 50 runs to inch closer to securing a second straight semifinal berth in T20 World Cups. Rohit Sharma teases Bangladesh batter during T20 World Cup Super Eight match

The reaction came from Rohit in the 14th over of Bangladesh' chase moments after Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Shakib Al Hasan after he was hit for a six. The new batter, Mahmudullah, was deceived by a googly from the left-arm leg-spinner, with the delivery missing the top of the off stump. Kuldeep then signalled Rohit for a change in the field placements. In response, the skipper walked up to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and said: “Kya hai, khelne de na yaar, abhi abhi aya hai aada maarne de na, ek out hua hai aada maarne de (What's it, let him play across the line, he has just come to the crease after a dismissal, let him play across the line).”

Appearing for the second time in the ongoing 2024 T20 World Cup, Kuldeep played a crucial role for India in the match against Bangladesh as he picked up three wickets for 19 runs to help India rise to the top of the points table in Group 1 of Super Eight. However, it was Hardik Pandya who stole the show with his all-round performance. He scored an aggressive 27-ball 50 not out, lacing four boundaries and three sixes to help India finish with 196 for five. He later picked up a wicket for 32 runs in three overs.

India will next face Australia on June 24 at the Daren Sammy Stadium in Gros Islet with an eye on the semifinal spot. India could qualify for the penultimate round of the T20 World Cup if Afghanistan fail to beat Australia in their second Group 2 match on Sunday.