T20 World Cup, IND vs PAK: Rishabh Pant smokes Hasan Ali for back-to-back one-handed sixes, Virat Kohli watches in awe

India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant played important innings on Sunday in the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan. Pant came on to bat after India had lost three early wickets. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma were both dismissed by pacer Shaheen Afridi, while Hasan Ali sent back Suryakumar Yadav.

But Pant stitched a crucial partnership with skipper Virat Kohli as the duo added 53 runs for the fourth wicket.

Pant's best showing came in the 12th over as he smashed pacer Hasan Ali for two sixes in a single over. While the first one was a one-handed swipe on the 2nd ball, that went past the fielder at backward square leg.

The second one went straight as Pant smashed it with hand, on an off-cutter from Hasan. Babar looked with a wry smile at Pant, while Kohli, who was at the non-striker's end looked impressed with the youngster.

Unfortunately, for India, Pant was unable to carry on as he was dismissed in the next over, trying to slog Shadab Khan for another big hit. He stepped forward, but mistimed his shot, got a leading edge and the ball was caught by the bowler himself.

Pant went back to the hut for 39.