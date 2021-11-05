Home / Cricket / T20 World Cup: Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, openers shine as India beat Scotland to keep semi-final hopes alive
T20 World Cup: Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, openers shine as India beat Scotland to keep semi-final hopes alive

India's Ravindra Jadeja, center, celebrates with captain Virat Kohli, right, and Rishabh Pant the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between India and Scotland in Dubai, UAE, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.&nbsp;(AP)
Published on Nov 05, 2021 09:50 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

India registered another thumping win in the ongoing T20 World Cup, defeating Scotland by 8 wickets at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday to not just boost their net run-rate but also keep their semi-final hopes alive. 

India needed 7.1 overs to chase down the target of 86 and India reached the total in just 39 balls with opener KL Rahul scoring an 18-ball half-century.

Earlier in the evening, India's seasoned bowlers skittled out the unheralded Scotland side for a paltry 85 in just 17.4 overs.

With net run-rate being their primary target after defeats of big margin against Pakistan and New Zealand, captain Virat Kohli, who celebrated his 33rd birthday, won the toss and opted to bowl.

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah (2/10) made life miserable for the batters in his opening spell while the ever-accurate Ravindra Jadeja (3/15) ran through the middle order dismissing Matthew Cross (2), Richie Berrington (0) and Michael Leask (21 off 12 balls) in quick succession. The lethal Mohammed Shami (3/15) then sent the lower order packing.

Ravichandran Ashwin (1/29) and Varun Chakravarthy (0/15) were also accurate for the better part of their spells.

Friday, November 05, 2021
