T20 World Cup New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea: Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss, venue analysis

New Zealand and Papua New Guinea clash in a dead rubber at Tarouba on Monday with both the teams no longer in contention for Super 8 qualification. It has been a forgettable T20 World Cup for New Zealand, who were runner-up in the 2021 edition. From Group C, Afghanistan and the West Indies have progressed.

Papua New Guinea remain winless in the tournament and would look to put up their best show against the Kiwis. New Zealand have only won one match against Uganda and lost to Afghanistan and the West Indies, the two big teams in Group C.

Last 5 matches

Team Form New Zealand WLLLW Papua New Guinea WLLLL

Likely playing XIs

New Zealand likely XI

Batters: Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson

Allrounders: Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner

Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway

Bowler: Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

Papua New Guinea likely XI

Batters: Tony Ura, Assad Vala, Sese Bau, Lega Siaka, Hiri Hiri

Allrounders: Charles Amini

Wicketkeeper: Kiplin Doriga

Bowler: Chad Soper, Norman Vanua, Alei Nao, John Kariko

Statistical Performance (New Zealand)

1. Trent Boult

Trent Boult has been around for quite a long time and knows his trade really well. One of the experienced campaigners in the New Zealand side in all formats. With conditions favouring or not, Boult is expected to make an impact in every game. In his last five T20Is, he has picked seven wickets at a strike rate of 15.42 and economy of 6.56.

Trent Boult in T20 World Cups

Player Innings Wickets Strike rate Economy rate Average Trent Boult 17 32 12.6 6.07 12.84

2. Glenn Phillips

Glenn Phillips is a crucial player for New Zealand in the limited-overs. A solid middle-order batter who can consolidate the innings in case of top-order collapse. He too can chip in with the ball when needed. In his last five T20Is, Phillips has scored 140 runs at a strike rate of 127.27.

Glenn Phillips in T20Is

Player Innings Runs Average Strike rate 50/100 Glenn Philipps 69 1875 32.89 142.15 10/2

Players who can make a Difference (New Zealand)

1. Mitchell Santner

Mitchell Santner as a bowling allrounder is quite underrated but he brings a lot to the table. A wily left-arm orthodox bowler and over the years he has added lot of variations to his bowling. There have been times when he has chipped in with handy knocks down the order.

2. Lockie Ferguson

Lockie Ferguson is a key player in the T20 format because of his vast experience and skills. He can bowl quick and can mix it well with slow cutters and bouncers, also the knuckle ball. Ferguson, in his last four matches, has picked eight wickets at a strike rate of 11.87.

Statistical Performance (Papua New Guinea)

1. Sese Bau

Sese Bau has been Papua New Guinea's dependable batter in the middle order. In the 2024 T20 World Cup he scored a fifty against the West Indies. In his last 10 T20I matches, Bau has scored 249 runs at a strike rate of 125.12.

Sese Bau in T20Is

Player Innings Runs Average Strike rate 50/100 Sese Bau 47 946 23.65 111.42 4/0

2. Assad Vala

The captain of Papua New Guinea, Assad Vala is an utility cricketer who bats in the top order and also opens the batting. When needed he can get through a few overs for his team. In this T20 World Cup, Vala has done a decent job while leading PNG.

Assad Vala in T20Is

Player Innings Runs Average Strike rate 50/100 Assad Vala 59 1268 25.36 117.73 8/0

Players who can make a Difference (Papua New Guinea)

1. Tony Ura

Tony Ura, the opening batter of PNG is yet to make a mark in the tournament. But with his ability he can make it count in the match against New Zealand. In his last nine matches, Ura has scored 176 runs at a strike rate of 127.53.

2. Alei Nao

Alei Nao has been impressive in this T20 World Cup, and has picked four wickets in three matches. The right-arm medium in his last seven matches has picked 11 wickets at a strike rate of 13.09 and economy of 4.92.

Team Head to Head

New Zealand and Papua New Guinea have never played a match against each other in any format. The match on Monday in Tarouba is their first ever meeting.

Venue and Pitch

The Brian Lara Stadium at Tarouba in Trinidad has provided assistance to the bowlers in this tournament. There is purchase for the fast bowlers and as the match progresses there is help for the spinners too. In total 10 T20Is have been played at this venue, with four won by teams batting first and six won by fielding first. The average first innings score at this venue is 141 and in second innings is 126. The highest T20I total in Tarouba is 267 for 3 by England against the West Indies. While the lowest total at this venue is 40 by Uganda against New Zealand. There is rain forecast on the match day.

Match Prediction

New Zealand are favourites to win the match because of their star studded lineup. On a pitch that will assist the quicks, the Kiwi bowlers led by Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson would be quite deadly. New Zealand have a 90% chance of winning the match.

Fantasy XI

And finally it is time to pick the Fantasy 11 for the New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea match. There are three allrounders, five batters (including the wicketkeeper) and three bowlers in the team. The captaincy pick would be Trent Boult and the vice-captain will be Glenn Phillips.

Fantasy XI for New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea

Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway

Batters: Sese Bau, Tony Ura, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson

All-rounders: Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips (VC), James Neesham

Bowlers: Alei Nao, Trent Boult (C), Lockie Ferguson

BACKUP PLAYERS

BATTER: Assad Vala

BOWLER: Tim Southee

ALL-ROUNDER: Mitchell Santner