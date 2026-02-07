T20 World Cup: Pakistan Cricket Board in talks with ICC over India tie

Mumbai: Chances of the India-Pakistan league match in the ongoing T20 World Cup going ahead as per schedule brightened after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) formally reached out to the International Cricket Council (ICC) to initiate a dialogue. Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi (C) and Faheem Ashraf (L) with Netherlands' Aryan Dutt after winning their opening Group A game of the T20 World Cup at Colombo’s Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) ground on Saturday. (AFP)

This is for the first time that the PCB has shown interest in discussing the matter after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had made a social media post that Pakistan would not be taking the field in the T20 World Cup Group A match against India scheduled in Colombop on February 15.

It is understood that a series of events transpired in the interim that included PCB invoking the ‘Force Majeure’ clause citing government instructions not to participate in the match.

The ICC responded with queries linked to the Force Majeure in the Terms of Participation and asked PCB to demonstrate what it had done to mitigate the same. The Pakistan board was made aware of the damages that the governing body could claim from them.

“The ICC is currently engaging in a structured manner to explore possible resolutions without confrontation,” an official close to developments told HT.

The mega clash is estimated to be in the range of 20% of commercial worth of the tournament. Media rights being the primary source of revenue in ICC events, the 2024-27 broadcast deal from the Indian market is worth $3 billion.

The Pakistan government said its cricket team will not play against India, although the team played the first league game on Saturday, beating Netherlands by three wickets in Colombo.