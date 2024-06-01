Sunil Gavaskar suggests Rahul Dravid to use 'Hardik Pandya as backup…' in India's ideal blueprint for T20 World Cup

One of the major selection headaches around the playing XI India will pick in the T20 World Cup pertains to the bowling combination. India have three specialist fast bowlers on their side besides two pace-bowling all-rounders, two wrist spinners and two left-arm finger-spinning all-rounders. Ahead of the warm-up game against Bangladesh at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar sent head coach Rahul Dravid the perfect bowling plan for the ICC tournament. Sunil Gavaskar sends Rahul Dravid the perfect India bowling plan for T20 World Cup

Speaking to Dainik Jagran, Gavaskar reckoned that India should pick three spinners, although he did not specify if it meant selecting all-rounder Axar Patel or leggie Yuzvendra Chahal, given that Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav are a certainty. He also advised Dravid to go in with two fast bowlers, with Jasprit Bumrah leading the attack and Hardik Pandya as the back-up. Thus implies that Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh missed the cut in Gavaskar's line-up, along with all-rounder Shivam Duve.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

"A balanced bowling attack is the most important in West Indies, so India can go with three spinners and two fast bowlers, with Hardik Pandya as the backup fast bowler. I think this will maintain the balance of the team," Gavaskar said.

Hardik and Dube, the only two fast-bowling all-rounders in the squad, spent a considerable amount of time bowling in the two intense net sessions India had ahead of the warm-up match on June 1. Dube, who lacked opportunities with the ball in IPL 2024 owing to the Impact Player rule, was mentored by captain Rohit Sharma on Thursday in India's second net session, while Hardik had nearly an hour-long drill on Wednesday.

Gavaskar also reckoned that India have picked a well-balanced squad for the World Cup.

"I believe that this is a team that has a good mix of experience and youth. Along with Rohit, Virat, Surya, Bumrah, there are young players like Yashasvi, Rishabh, Shivam, who strengthen the team," the legend added.

India will begin their campaign on June 5 against Ireland in New York before facing arch-rivals Pakistan in a blockbuster tie at the same venue on June 9.