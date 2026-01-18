T20 World Cup visas cleared for England’s Pakistani-origin players after ICC step-in; Ali Khan and others still waiting

The International Cricket Council (ICC) stepped in to facilitate visa formalities for all 42 players and officials of Pakistani origin set to travel to India for the upcoming T20 World Cup. In England’s squad, cricketers of Pakistani lineage include spinners Adil Rashid and Rehan Ahmed, along with pacer Saqib Mahmood. While the trio, along with a few others, have received their visas, several cases are still pending. England's Adil Rashid received his India visa for T20 World Cup travel (PTI)

According to a PTI report, Rashid, Rehan, and Saqib have received their visas to travel to India. And so have members of the Netherlands squad and Canada staff member Shah Saleem Zafar. However, the process is still underway for players and officials of Pakistani nationality or origin who are part of teams from the United Arab Emirates, the United States of America, Italy, Bangladesh and Canada. These members have to appear for their visa appointments early next week. The deadline for visa issuance for participants is January 31.

ALSO READ: Sachin Tendulkar phoned mid-show after Mark Waugh all-time XI snub; David Lloyd chat sparks drama: ‘He’s gone!’ Visa reviews involving players of Pakistani origin have historically involved additional administrative layers, regardless of nationality or team affiliation. However, the situation attracted public attention after a US cricketer, Ali Khan, posted an Instagram story with the caption 'visa denial,' sparking speculation across social media.

The ICC’s intervention extends beyond players to include officials and standby personnel from multiple teams, underscoring its efforts to avoid last-minute issues before the tournament. The apex body has been communicating with Indian High Commissions in multiple cities across continents to ensure a smooth, efficient process for obtaining visas for the remaining players and officials. The governing body has been assured that the remaining visa cases will be cleared within the required timelines. With the process now moving as expected, the ICC is confident that all teams will be fully prepared logistically ahead of the February 7 start.

The T20 World Cup will be hosted in India and Sri Lanka and will begin from February 7 onwards.