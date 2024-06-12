T20 World Cup, West Indies vs New Zealand: Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis

New Zealand, the perennial underdogs, have always overachieved in ICC tournaments. They have made it to the semi-finals of the four last white-ball World Cups - the 2019 50-over World Cup, the 2021 and 2022 T20 World Cups and the 2023 50-over World Cup. So, when they clash with hosts West Indies in Tarouba on Thursday, a lot will be at stake. A loss for the Kane Williamson-led side will all but end their hopes of making it to the Super 8. Will the Kiwis rise to the occasion and win this do or die encounter against the West Indies or will they fade away? West Indies' Nicholas Pooran plays a shot against Papua New Guinea during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana(PTI)

West Indies have won their two opening matches against Papua New Guinea and Uganda and another win will guarantee them a place in the Super 8. New Zealand, on the other hand, is in a spot of bother. The big defeat against Afghanistan has hampered their chances and adversely affected their Net Run Rate. If they lose to the West Indies they have very little chance of making it to the next round. West Indies will enter the match full of confidence having won their last 5 matches. On the other hand, New Zealand has lost three of its last five matches.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Likely Playing XIs

West Indies are unlikely to make any changes and will go in with the same XI for a third successive game. New Zealand might rope in Ish Sodhi for Matt Henry as the wicket will assist spinners. Also, Mark Chapman might be left out and James Neesham might take his place.

West Indies likely XI

Batters - Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford

All-Rounders - Andre Russell, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd

Wicketkeeper - Nicholas Pooran

Bowlers - Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie

New Zealand likely XI

Batters - Finn Allen, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips

All Rounders - James Neesham, Michael Bracewell

Wicketkeeper - Devon Conway

Bowlers - Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson

LAST 5 MATCHES

Team Form West Indies W W W W W New Zealand L W W L L

Statistical Performance (New Zealand)

1. GLENN PHILLIPS

Glenn Phillips has a great record against the West Indies and is a destructive batter in the middle-order. Phillips is a clean striker of the ball and is excellent against spin.

GLENN PHILLIPS IN T20Is

Name Innings Runs Average Strike rate 50/100 Glenn Phillipps 68 1835 32.8 142.7 10/2

2. FINN ALLEN

Finn Allen is a devastating batter who can give NZ the edge in the powerplay. Allen has a strike rate of 163 in T20Is which is amongst the highest in the format's history.

FINN ALLEN IN T20Is

Name Innings Runs Average Strike rate 50/100 Finn Allen 44 1106 25.1 163.4 4/2

Players who can make a Difference (New Zealand)

1. KANE WILLIAMSON

Williamson might be key for New Zealand on the bowler-friendly wicket at Tarouba. Williamson usually plays the role of anchor in the top-order and will provide stability in the line-up. Williamson has registered 18 half-centuries in the format at an average of 33.

2. TRENT BOULT

Trent Boult is amongst the best new ball bowlers in white-ball cricket and will make it difficult for the West Indian right-handers with the new ball. Boult will exploit the swinging and seaming conditions in Trinidad and could be a handful in the powerplay. He is amongst the leading wicket-takers in the first six overs in T20 cricket.

Statistical Performance (West Indies)

1. NICHOLAS POORAN

Nicholas Pooran will be the key man for the West Indies in the middle-order. Pooran was in blazing form in IPL 2024. He has this special ability to clear the ropes and he could be the trump card for the West Indies on Thursday. No batter has hit more sixes in T20s than Pooran in 2024!

NICHOLAS POORAN IN T20 WORLD CUP

Name Innings Runs Average Strike rate 50/100 Nicholas Pooran 10 177 17.7 118.8 0/0

2. ANDRE RUSSELL

Andre Russell is amongst the greatest all-rounders in T20 cricket history and will be the X-factor for the West Indies in the lower-order. Russell has played in almost every T20 league in the world and is a giant in the format. He is also a very under-rated bowler with a knack of picking crucial wickets regularly.

ANDRE RUSSELL IN T20 WORLD CUP

Name Innings Runs Average Strike rate 50/100 Andre Russell 20 203 18.5 146 0/0

Players who can make a Difference (West Indies)

1. ROVMAN POWELL

West Indies skipper, Rovman Powell is a destructive batter in the middle-order capable of winning any match against any opposition single-handedly. Powell has an aggregate of 1350 runs in 63 innings at an average of 26 and strike rate of 144 with one hundred and six fifties.

2. ROMARIO SHEPHERD

One of the most promising all-rounders in white-ball cricket, Shepherd has already made a name for himself both in international T20 cricket and in the IPL. He has a strike rate of 150 for the West Indies and has hammered 29 sixes in 22 innings.

Team Head to Head

New Zealand lead the head to head against the West Indies. They have won 10 of the 19 encounters between the two countries. The Kiwis have also won four of the last five encounters between the two sides from 2019. New Zealand and West Indies have played out three Tied Matches - West Indies has won two of these encounters in the one-over eliminator.

WEST INDIES v NEW ZEALAND - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

WEST INDIES WON NEW ZEALAND WON

T20 WORLD CUPS 1 0

LAST 5 T20Is 1 4

ALL T20Is 6 10

Player Head to Head

1. ROVMAN POWELL vs ISH SODHI IN T20Is

INNINGS - 5

BALLS FACED - 23

RUNS SCORED - 25

WICKETS - 2

2. ANDRE RUSSELL vs TRENT BOULT IN T20s

INNINGS - 8

BALLS FACED - 22

RUNS SCORED - 43

WICKETS - 2

3. GLENN PHILLIPS vs ALZARRI JOSEPH IN T20s

INNINGS - 5

BALLS FACED - 43

RUNS SCORED - 74

WICKETS - 2

4. KANE WILLIAMSON vs SPIN IN T20Is

INNINGS - 75

BALLS FACED - 887

RUNS SCORED - 977

WICKETS - 22

Venue and Pitch

The Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba in Trinidad will be hosting its first match of the tournament on Thursday. Overall, four T20Is have been played at the stadium with the captain winning the toss preferring to chase on 3 occasions. However, it is advantageous to the side setting a target at Tarouba - the team batting first has won three matches at the venue. The average score batting first in Tarouba is 185/6 while the average second innings score is 148/8. The probability of winning the match after winning the toss is 50%.

Tarouba is a decent batting wicket with an average score of 166 in eight T20I innings. There has been a lot of rain in the run-up to the match which means the pitch could have moisture which may assist the fast bowlers. However, there is no forecast for rain on Thursday. England had blasted a mammoth 267 against the West Indies in 2023 at Tarouba which remains the highest T20I score by a major Test-playing nation!

Pacers have picked 60% of the wickets at Tarouba at an average of 24.9 and economy of 9. But spinners have also got a lot of purchase from the wicket accounting for 40% of the wickets at an average of 21.5 and economy of 7.5.

Match Prediction

West Indies will start favourites despite the head to head record as they are the hosts and they also have the momentum in the tournament. The New Zealand batters are likely to struggle against the West Indian spinners in the middle-overs. New Zealand will need to get the wickets of Powell and Pooran early. Trent Boult will be key with the ball in the powerplay. Williamson will be the mainstay of the New Zealand batting but watch out for Glenn Phillips - he could be the game-changer.

Based on the strengths of both units, the conditions and momentum, West Indies have the slight advantage and a 55% chance of victory.

Fantasy XI

And finally, this is our Fantasy XI for the New Zealand vs West Indies encounter. We have 5 players from the West Indies and 6 from New Zealand. Trent Boult is amongst the best bowlers in the powerplay in T20 cricket, Santner and Akeal Hosein are brilliant in the middle overs while Lockie Ferguson is a specialist in the death.

Our BACK-UP players include Finn Allen as batter, Alzarri Joseph as bowler and James Neesham as all-rounder.

Fantasy XI

Wicketkeeper: NICHOLAS POORAN

Batters: ROVMAN POWELL, DEVON CONWAY, KANE WILLIAMSON, GLENN PHILLIPS

All-rounders: ANDRE RUSSELL, MITCHELL SANTNER, ROSTON CHASE

Bowlers: TRENT BOULT, LOCKIE FERGUSON, AKEAL HOSEIN

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER - FINN ALLEN

BOWLER - ALZARRI JOSEPH

ALL-ROUNDER - JAMES NEESHAM