Tamil Nadu include T Natarajan in Vijay Hazare Trophy squad
- Natarajan was part of the XI that claimed the series-clinching win in the Brisbane Test against Australia.
India’s new pace sensation T Natarajan was on Wednesday named in the Tamil Nadu squad for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day tournament. The experienced Dinesh Karthik, who led the state to a memorable triumph in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament, has been named captain of the 20-member squad.
Left-arm pacer Natarajan, who became the first Indian cricketer to make his international debut across all three formats during the same tour in Australia, is not part of the India squad for the first two Tests against England in Chennai. He was part of the XI that claimed the series-clinching win in the Brisbane Test against Australia after having his ODI and T20 debut during the tour.
All-rounder Baba Aparajith was named vice-captain of the team, according to a TNCA media release. Tamil Nadu chief selector S Vasudevan said Natarajan has been picked in the squad but they are awaiting BCCI’s nod for him to play the tournament.
"Yes, we have selected Natarajan but the BCCI has to give the go-ahead for him to play in the tournament as they want to keep him fresh for the ODIs and T20s against England," he told PTI.
Also making a comeback to the team is medium-pacer K Vignesh, who missed the Mushtaq Ali Trophy after being diagnosed with Covid-19. Vasudevan said it was a balanced squad with a mix of experience and youth, adding he expected it do well in the tournament. He praised the Dinesh Karthik-led squad for winning the Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Ahmedabad on Sunday.
Tamil Nadu will be without the services of all-rounder Vijay Shankar, Sandeep Warrier and Jagannath Sinivas, who were in the SMAT squad. Shankar sustained an injury in the first game and missed the rest of the team’s victorious campaign, while Warrier joined the India team in Chennai as a net bowler for the first two Tests.
Vasudevan said it was good to have Vignesh back in the team as he had done well last season but added they could not consider Shankar for selection as he has not recovered fully.
"It is good that Vignesh is back. He did very well last season. Vijay Shankar has not recovered fully and hence has not been included," he said.
The BCCI is yet to announce the dates for the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
Squad: K Dinesh Karthik (Captain), B Aparajith (Vice Captain), B Indrajith, K B Arun Karthick, C Hari Nishaanth, M Shahrukh Khan, N Jagadeesan, L Suryapprakash, M Kaushik Gandhi, J Kousik, M Ashwin, R Sai Kishore, M Siddharth, R Sonu Yadav, K Vignesh, T Natarajan, A Aswin Crist, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, G Periyasamy and M Mohammed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After Australia high, Ajinkya Rahane readies to slip into Virat Kohli's shadow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He'll be desperate to make his point': Knight expects Kohli to return stronger
- Former England batsman Nick Knight is confident that Virat Kohli will be highly motivated to set the record straight.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Felt like I like was playing a PlayStation game: Pucovski on facing Bumrah
- In a rather hilarious comparison, Pucovski explained how batting against Bumrah reminded him of playing cricket games on the PlayStation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Absolute class act': Kyle Mills compares India batsman to NZ great Martin Crowe
- India vs England: Mills feels the batsman is a visual treat to the eyes, a trait similar with New Zealand great Martin Crowe.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trying to play catch-up always tough in India: Jonathan Trott
- England batting coach says having firm plans in place against India's spin as well as pace will be crucial to do well in the four-Test series starting on Friday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'De Kock will be released from 'burden' of Test captaincy after Pakistan series'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fit-again Ollie Pope added to England squad for India Tests
- The ECB said the 23-year-old had practiced with the full squad over the past two days.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu include T Natarajan in Vijay Hazare Trophy squad
- Natarajan was part of the XI that claimed the series-clinching win in the Brisbane Test against Australia.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'External forces can't be participants': Tendulkar, Shastri on Rihanna's tweet
- Tendulkar said India's sovereignty cannot be compromised and external forces cannot become participants, while Ravi Shastri also had a say on the matter.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I have full confidence in his ability in leading the boys': Jonathan Trott
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nasser Hussain points out the area ‘England could exploit’ in first Test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sri Lanka head coach Mickey Arthur & Thirimanne test positive for Covid-19
- Sri Lanka are slated to play 2 Tests, 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is in the Caribbean over February and March but they are looking to reschedule the tour after the latest test reports.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bangladesh holds firm against West Indies on Day 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CA pulling out of SA tour is huge worry for game: Vaughan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox