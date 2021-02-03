IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Tamil Nadu include T Natarajan in Vijay Hazare Trophy squad
T Natarajan in the nets. (BCCI)
T Natarajan in the nets. (BCCI)
cricket

Tamil Nadu include T Natarajan in Vijay Hazare Trophy squad

  • Natarajan was part of the XI that claimed the series-clinching win in the Brisbane Test against Australia.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 10:34 PM IST

India’s new pace sensation T Natarajan was on Wednesday named in the Tamil Nadu squad for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day tournament. The experienced Dinesh Karthik, who led the state to a memorable triumph in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament, has been named captain of the 20-member squad.

Left-arm pacer Natarajan, who became the first Indian cricketer to make his international debut across all three formats during the same tour in Australia, is not part of the India squad for the first two Tests against England in Chennai. He was part of the XI that claimed the series-clinching win in the Brisbane Test against Australia after having his ODI and T20 debut during the tour.

All-rounder Baba Aparajith was named vice-captain of the team, according to a TNCA media release. Tamil Nadu chief selector S Vasudevan said Natarajan has been picked in the squad but they are awaiting BCCI’s nod for him to play the tournament.

"Yes, we have selected Natarajan but the BCCI has to give the go-ahead for him to play in the tournament as they want to keep him fresh for the ODIs and T20s against England," he told PTI.

Also making a comeback to the team is medium-pacer K Vignesh, who missed the Mushtaq Ali Trophy after being diagnosed with Covid-19. Vasudevan said it was a balanced squad with a mix of experience and youth, adding he expected it do well in the tournament. He praised the Dinesh Karthik-led squad for winning the Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Tamil Nadu will be without the services of all-rounder Vijay Shankar, Sandeep Warrier and Jagannath Sinivas, who were in the SMAT squad. Shankar sustained an injury in the first game and missed the rest of the team’s victorious campaign, while Warrier joined the India team in Chennai as a net bowler for the first two Tests.

Vasudevan said it was good to have Vignesh back in the team as he had done well last season but added they could not consider Shankar for selection as he has not recovered fully.

"It is good that Vignesh is back. He did very well last season. Vijay Shankar has not recovered fully and hence has not been included," he said.

The BCCI is yet to announce the dates for the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Squad: K Dinesh Karthik (Captain), B Aparajith (Vice Captain), B Indrajith, K B Arun Karthick, C Hari Nishaanth, M Shahrukh Khan, N Jagadeesan, L Suryapprakash, M Kaushik Gandhi, J Kousik, M Ashwin, R Sai Kishore, M Siddharth, R Sonu Yadav, K Vignesh, T Natarajan, A Aswin Crist, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, G Periyasamy and M Mohammed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
t natarajan vijay hazare trophy tamil nadu cricket association
app
Close
Ajinkya Rahane will be back acting as Virat Kohli's deputy. (Getty Images)
Ajinkya Rahane will be back acting as Virat Kohli's deputy. (Getty Images)
cricket

After Australia high, Ajinkya Rahane readies to slip into Virat Kohli's shadow

By Sanjjeev K Samyal, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:27 PM IST
India vs England: Rahane, who led India to their greatest overseas Test series victory in Australia recently, added that there is no room for complacency against a quality side like England.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli will be eager to start fresh against England. (Getty Images)
Virat Kohli will be eager to start fresh against England. (Getty Images)
cricket

'He'll be desperate to make his point': Knight expects Kohli to return stronger

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:46 PM IST
  • Former England batsman Nick Knight is confident that Virat Kohli will be highly motivated to set the record straight.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Will Pucovski has a word with Jasprit Bumrah during the SCG Test. (Getty Images)
Will Pucovski has a word with Jasprit Bumrah during the SCG Test. (Getty Images)
cricket

Felt like I like was playing a PlayStation game: Pucovski on facing Bumrah

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:46 PM IST
  • In a rather hilarious comparison, Pucovski explained how batting against Bumrah reminded him of playing cricket games on the PlayStation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Huge praise coming from Kyle Mills for one of India's promising, young batsmen. (Getty Images)
Huge praise coming from Kyle Mills for one of India's promising, young batsmen. (Getty Images)
cricket

'Absolute class act': Kyle Mills compares India batsman to NZ great Martin Crowe

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 07:28 PM IST
  • India vs England: Mills feels the batsman is a visual treat to the eyes, a trait similar with New Zealand great Martin Crowe.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jonathan Trott said it is important to get ahead of the opposition early in the Test. (ECB Media)
Jonathan Trott said it is important to get ahead of the opposition early in the Test. (ECB Media)
cricket

Trying to play catch-up always tough in India: Jonathan Trott

By N Ananthanarayanan, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:50 PM IST
  • England batting coach says having firm plans in place against India's spin as well as pace will be crucial to do well in the four-Test series starting on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Quinton de Kock was handed the Test captaincy on a temporary basis for the 2020-21 summer. (Getty Images)
Quinton de Kock was handed the Test captaincy on a temporary basis for the 2020-21 summer. (Getty Images)
cricket

'De Kock will be released from 'burden' of Test captaincy after Pakistan series'

PTI, Rawalpindi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:20 PM IST
As captain, de Kock hasn't been in good form, scoring just 15 and 2 in the two innings as they suffered a seven-wicket loss in the first Test against Pakistan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Will Ollie Pope make it to England's Playing XI in Chennai? (Getty Images)
Will Ollie Pope make it to England's Playing XI in Chennai? (Getty Images)
cricket

Fit-again Ollie Pope added to England squad for India Tests

Reuters, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:25 PM IST
  • The ECB said the 23-year-old had practiced with the full squad over the past two days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
T Natarajan in the nets. (BCCI)
T Natarajan in the nets. (BCCI)
cricket

Tamil Nadu include T Natarajan in Vijay Hazare Trophy squad

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 10:34 PM IST
  • Natarajan was part of the XI that claimed the series-clinching win in the Brisbane Test against Australia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former India captain Sachin Tendulkar. (Getty Images)
Former India captain Sachin Tendulkar. (Getty Images)
cricket

'External forces can't be participants': Tendulkar, Shastri on Rihanna's tweet

ANI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:35 PM IST
  • Tendulkar said India's sovereignty cannot be compromised and external forces cannot become participants, while Ravi Shastri also had a say on the matter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: England's Test captain Joe Root(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: England's Test captain Joe Root(REUTERS)
cricket

'I have full confidence in his ability in leading the boys': Jonathan Trott

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 07:19 PM IST
During a virtual press conference on Wednesday, Trott said that decision making comes naturally to England’s Test captain Joe Root.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Nasser Hussain(Twitter)
File image of Nasser Hussain(Twitter)
cricket

Nasser Hussain points out the area ‘England could exploit’ in first Test

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:01 PM IST
Hussain opined that captain Root and coach Chris Silverwood have together made the English Test side ‘much better’ in foreign conditions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sri Lankan national cricket team coach Mickey Arthur(REUTERS)
Sri Lankan national cricket team coach Mickey Arthur(REUTERS)
cricket

Sri Lanka head coach Mickey Arthur & Thirimanne test positive for Covid-19

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:28 PM IST
  • Sri Lanka are slated to play 2 Tests, 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is in the Caribbean over February and March but they are looking to reschedule the tour after the latest test reports.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shakib al Hasan batting on the first day of the first Test against West Indies(ICC/Twitter)
Shakib al Hasan batting on the first day of the first Test against West Indies(ICC/Twitter)
cricket

Bangladesh holds firm against West Indies on Day 1

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:57 PM IST
Left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican picked up three wickets, conceding 58 runs, to pose a strong challenge to the hosts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former England captain Michael Vaughan (R) and Kevin Pietersen (L)(HT Collage)
Former England captain Michael Vaughan (R) and Kevin Pietersen (L)(HT Collage)
cricket

CA pulling out of SA tour is huge worry for game: Vaughan

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:47 PM IST
Cricket Australia announced their decision to postpone the trip to South Africa, citing "unacceptable health and safety risk" in that country because of a fresh COVID-19 outbreak.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP