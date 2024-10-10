Tamim Iqbal points out Mayank Yadav 'hasn't touched 150kph' yet, gets stinging 3-word reply from Kartik on-air

Known for his electrifying speeds in the 2024 IPL, Mayank Yadav impressed fans and selectors alike with his ability to consistently bowl at a higher pace, exceeding 150 kmph, and even recording a remarkable 156.7 km/h in one of his outings. His success in the IPL saw Mayank earning a maiden international call-up for the T20I series against Bangladesh, despite the fact that the player had been nursing an injury sustained during the league, and hadn't made a domestic appearance since. India's Mayank Yadav bowls a delivery during the first T20 cricket match between Bangladesh and India in Gwalior(AP)

Mayank made his India debut in Gwalior in the first T20I and also bowled a maiden over; he swiftly claimed his first international wicket, dismissing Mahmudullah. While Mayank was able to clock speeds of over 149 km/h in his first match, he recorded 146.7 km/h on multiple occasions during the second T20I in Delhi. However, he has yet to breach the 150 km/h mark in international cricket.

Notably, Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal remarked during the commentary on the same. "Mayank Yadav has not touched 150 in this series," Tamim pointed out.

Fellow commentator Murali Kartik cleverly countered, stating, "Neither has Bangladesh."

Bangladesh were bowled out for just 127 in the Gwalior T20I, and could only score 135/9 in the second match in Delhi in a 222-run chase. Mayank did pick a wicket in the second match in Delhi, dismissing Jaker Ali for 1.

Will Mayank play in Border-Gavaskar Trophy?

Mayank is widely touted to be a part of the Indian touring party for the Test series against Australia. However, former Indian pacer RP Singh stated that it would be too early for Mayank to don the whites.

“I think Akash Deep should be in Australia. His bowling style suits the Australian conditions more,” Singh explained.

He emphasised that while Mayank possesses impressive pace—a crucial aspect of fast bowling—there are additional dimensions to the craft that he must develop. “He needs to slowly develop more variations and skills. Mayank is in the developing phase,” Singh noted.