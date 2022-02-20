'Tarnishing Pakistan's image is unacceptable': Shoaib Akhtar wants Faulkner's 'foolish behaviour' to get 'due treatment'

Former Pakistan cricketer on Sunday heavily criticised Australian all-rounder James Faulkner for his allegations on Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Pakistan Super League (PSL) over payment dispute.

Sharing his thoughts on his YouTube channel, Akhtar slammed Faulkner for tarnishing the image of Pakistan and “strictly condemned his action”. He felt that matters pertaining to financial issues could have discussed with the authorities involved rather than misbehaving, referring to his hotel-room incident where Faulkner damaged the chandelier.

“We are trying to build a franchise model in Pakistan. PSL is getting bigger and better by the day and we are contributing as much as we can. But such incidents, like Faulkner, who is a part of our community, he has no right to defame Pakistan. The way he overreacted and insulted PSL. You can have complaints and one should have clarity over financial matters, but you should approach it calmly,” said Akhtar.

“Faulkner however defamed PCB, misbehaved with the immigration camera. Pakistan's image matter to me a lot. Faulkner was accepted by Quetta Gladiators despite him being removed from the Hobbart side. Tarnishing the image of Pakistan is not acceptable at all. You should have discussed with the organisers. But to throw your stuff and break the chandelier that is not good for his image. Heart goes out for him as a cricketer. I strictly condemn his action.”

Akhtar shared the video on his Twitter handle

Faulkner's foolish behavior should get its due treatment. At the same time @TheRealPCB & @CricketAus should ensure that good relationship continues between the two boards. Nobody is bigger than the game.



Full video https://t.co/zsP1rxkITL#JamesFaulkner #PSL2022 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) February 19, 2022

Faulkner, who played six matches for Quetta Gladiators in the ongoing PSL season, alleged that PCB did not honour the contract and "continued to lie" to him. While he apologised to Pakistan cricket fans for withdrawing from the tournament, he called the treatment against him from PCB and PSL "a disgrace". In response to the allegations, PCB slammed the cricketer for his "reprehensible" conduct before announcing that he has been banned from all future PSL drafts.