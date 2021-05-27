Team India batsman Mayank Agarwal gears up for WTC final, posts motivational Instagram story

The countdown to Team India's marathon tour to England has begun. Currently, in Mumbai under quarantine, the Indian players will depart for the UK on June 2 for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand. That will be followed by a five-match Test series against the host nation. As the WTC summit clash fast approaches, the anticipation about the outcome increases with each passing day.

ALSO READ| 'You feel you are ready to play but management doesn’t feel so': KKR's Kuldeep Yadav was shocked with Chennai-leg snub

For now, players are focused on keeping themselves fit despite confined to their hotel rooms. They are keeping their fans updated on their progress with photos and 'stories' on Instagram. On Thursday, opener Mayank Agarwal also shared an update on his Instagram account, stating that the preparations for the jumbo tour are on track.

“Preparations are going strong and the excitement is building up”, Agarwal mentioned in his story.

Mayank Agarwal on Instagram.

It remains to be seen how much match time will the Karnataka batsman get in England as he is currently going through a rough patch in the longest format of the game.

During the Test series Down Under against Australia, the 30-year-old scored meager 78 runs in total. After the first two Tests, he was dropped for the third match in Sydney as the management decided to bring in Shubman Gill. Due to multiple injuries in the camp, Agarwal got a chance in playing XI but as a middle-order batsman.

ALSO READ| 'It gave him the template to work on': Mayank Agarwal's coach details his journey to redemption after Team India snub

For someone who has scored heavily while opening with Rohit Sharma, that must have come as a huge blow. But that's not it; that Gabba Test in early 2021 is the only Test match Agarwal has played this year as he didn't feature in the four-match Test series against England despite being a part of the squad.

Right-hander Agarwal was last seen in action during IPL 2021. Before the tournament was indefinitely suspended due to the Covid-19 crisis in the country and an outbreak in the franchise bio-bubbles, Mayank amassed 260 runs for Punjab Kings in seven matches, including a spectacular 99 not-out.