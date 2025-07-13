Team India breaks silence on last-over bust-up after Shubman Gill's outburst at Zak Crawley: 'There were 6 minutes left'

Day 3 at Lord's ended in a bit of drama. Shortly after India completely nullified England's first innings, Shubman Gill had an outburst at Zak Crawley, accusing him of wasting time. Amid the off-field chatter around the incident, Team India broke their silence on the last-over "theatrics." India's captain Shubman Gill reacts during the third day of the third Test match between India and England, at the Lord's Cricket Ground(PTI)

KL Rahul's 177-ball century anchored India to 387, exactly matching England's total, although the innings once again highlighted their tail-end frailty, which was much criticised during the series opener in Leeds, where the tourists had lost by five wickets.

India's late dismissal left "six minutes" on the clock for England batters to kick off their second innings, enough for the Indian attack to bowl two overs. Indian fielders hurried back to the field to waste no time as Jasprit Bumrah took the new ball, with England opener Crawley set to face him.

Tensions began after Crawley abruptly pulled away from the third ball and pointed at the sight screen, which sparked a fiery reaction from the Indian unit. Gill shouted, "Grow some f***ing balls!"

There was more drama in store two balls later, after Crawley defended a length ball from Bumrah, as he immediately removed his gloves and called for a physio, shaking his hand in pain, which further enraged Gill as he charged at the opener in another round of heated exchange.

Team India breaks silence on last-over drama

Speaking to the press at the end of Day 3 in London, Rahul said that India was keen on bowling two overs before the final session ended. He said: "There were six minutes left. It is a no-brainer that any team will bowl two overs with six minutes to go, but it was a bit of theatrics at the end."

Rahul added that India were pumped up and wanted that late wicket to rattle England early in the second innings. "We know how difficult it is for a batter to come to bat for two overs when you've been in the field all day," he said. "A wicket at the end of the day's play would've been perfect for us. Tomorrow, even without that, I think we would've been fired up anyway."

However, being an opening batter himself, Rahul sympathised with Crawley. "What happened at the end is just part of the game now," Rahul said. "I understand from an opening batter's point of view. I know exactly what was going on, and everyone knows exactly what was going on. But an opening batter will understand completely what happened in the last five minutes."