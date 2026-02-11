Team India on edge after Ishan Kishan takes painful blow from Jasprit Bumrah in nets ahead of Namibia clash

India had a brief injury scare during Wednesday’s training session ahead of their group-stage fixture against Namibia after Ishan Kishan took a painful blow in the nets. The left-hander was facing Jasprit Bumrah during a lively spell when a searing yorker struck him on the knee, leaving him down on the turf in obvious discomfort. Teammates looked on as the physios hurried across to check on him, and for a few moments there was clear concern within the camp as Kishan tried to gather himself and deal with the pain. Ishan Kishan sustained a blow during the training session. (PTI)

The incident occurred late in the session, with the squad going through final preparations for the Namibia match in T20 World Cup. After a quick assessment and some treatment on the sidelines, Kishan managed to get back on his feet and returned to batting for a short while to see how he felt. He spent a few more minutes in the nets before deciding to call it a day and head back. There has been no official word yet on the extent of the knock, but the team is expected to keep a close watch on his recovery before taking any call on his participation, with caution likely to be the priority.

Abhishek Sharma discharged from hospital Meanwhile, Team India is already dealing with Abhishek Sharma's fitness concerns as the opener was recently discharged from the hospital on Wednesday after being hospitalised with viral fever and a stomach infection. Abhishek, who fell for a golden duck against the USA, did not take the field later in the game, with reports suggesting he had already been unwell during the T20 World Cup match, and his condition worsened afterwards.

“When we reached Delhi, he (Abhishek) had been examined. He went to the hospital for the examination. So I think he has been discharged today, and he’s doing well. We have got one more day for the game, so hopefully we’ll decide by tomorrow (Thursday) how he feels, and we’ll go with it," Tilak Varna said when asked about an update on Abhishek during the pre-match press conference in Delhi.

He also said that star pacer Jasprit Bumrah is fit to play in Thursday's match after missing the opening game.

"Jasprit Bumrah is fit and available for tomorrow's game against Namibia," he added.