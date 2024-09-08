Team India pacer addresses possibility of joining forces with Bumrah, Siraj vs Bangladesh months after Test debut

The first round of Duleep Trophy ended on Sunday with India B clinching a formidable win against India A in Bengaluru. However, a key positive for India A was the performance of Akash Deep, who picked a remarkable nine-wicket haul in the match. Akash's impressive figures of 4 for 60 and 5 for 56 for India A against India B showcased his potential; however, the young pacer is focused on the areas he needs to refine as he prepares for a demanding cricket season ahead. India A bowler Akash Deep celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India B batter Musheer Khan(PTI)

Akash Deep is among the favourites to join Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj as India's third seamer for the Test series against Bangladesh later this month. Interestingly, Akash has played only three competitive matches since making his India debut in February in a Test against England. The pacer played only one match in the IPL for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and then appeared in the first round of the Duleep Trophy.

He did take part in the Bengal Pro T20 League in June, but the records for the league weren't registered in the player's career stats.

“If you get satisfied as a cricketer, you will never learn anything. As long as I have the hunger for learning, I can never be satisfied,” Akash told reporters after the match on Sunday.

“Wickets and results are two different things; sometimes you will get the result, sometimes not. But, the most important thing is the process…like while bowling, which are the areas that can still be improved upon,” he added.

Addressing his chances for selection in the Test squad, the 27-year-old pacer remained humble, stating that he likes to live in the present.

“Every contest that I play, I consider it as my last. I don't think too far enough. All I have is the present with me," said the Bengal fast bowler.

On tips from Shami

Akash also remembered how senior India teammate and fellow Bengal pacer Mohammed Shami helped him with the nuances of his craft.

“I do take input from him (Shami) as our actions are pretty much similar. I asked him 'how to move the ball out by bowling from around the wicket to a left-hander', to which he asked me not to try for it as it would happen naturally.

“It did happen to me naturally, which then became a wicket-taking delivery. It also creates confusion in the batters’ mind, as he is used to playing the ball generally outside,” he explained.