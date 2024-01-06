Team India schedule for T20 World Cup 2024: Full group fixture, match timings in IST and venues

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday announced the entire fixture for the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup, the ninth edition of the 20-over showcase, which will be played between June 1 and 29. The tournament will comprise 20 teams - an increase from 16 teams that participated in the 2022 edition - divided into four groups of five sides each. Top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super Eight stage where the teams will be divided into two groups again - A1, B2, C1 and D2 in one group, and A2, B1, C2 and D1 in the other group. Top two sides from two Super Eight groups will then make the semis. The preliminary stage of the event will be held between June 1 and 18 while the Super Eight stage will take place from June 19 to 24. Team India schedule for T20 World Cup 2024(PTI)

Where is the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 being held?

The 29-day tournament will be co-hosted by United States of America and the West Indies. Overall, 55 games will be played in the event, across six venues in West Indies - Kensington Oval, Barbados; Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad; Providence Stadium, Guyana; Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua; Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia; Arnos Vale Stadium, St Vincent; and three venues in the USA - Eisenhower Park, New York; Lauderhill, Florida; and Grand Prairie, Texas.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Group A will play all their matches in the USA, while B and C will be playing their group games in the West Indies. Only teams in Group D will split their matches between the USA and the West Indies.

In which group is Team India placed in the T20 World Cup 2024?

The Men in Blue are in Group A of the T20 World Cup 2024 along with Pakistan, Ireland, hosts USA and Canada.

Where will India play its matches in the T20 World Cup 2024?

Since India are in Group A, the team will play all its preliminary matches in the USA. Its first three group games will be held in New York while the final tie will be in Florida.

When in India vs Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2024?

The high-anticipated clash between India and Pakistan will be held at the Eisenhower Park in New York City on June 5. It will be their first T20I meeting since Virat Kohli's iconic knock at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the 2022 T20 World Cup where the 2007 champions had won the thriller against Babar Azam's men.

The two Asian sides had, however, faced each other three times in 2023, all in the ODI format. Two of those clashes were in Asia Cup where the first tie was washed out due to rain while India won the Super Four clash by 228 runs. The Rohit Sharma-led side then thrashed their arch-rivals by seven wickets in Ahmedabad on October 14 in the ODI World Cup group-stage clash.

Team India schedule for the T20 World Cup 2024

India v Ireland – June 5, New York

India v Pakistan – June 9, New York

India v USA – June 12, New York

India v Canada – June 15, Florida

Matches will begin at 8.30pm IST.