'Team India should not travel to Pakistan unless...': Harbhajan Singh weighs in on Champions Trophy controversy

Pakistan are set to host the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, but are already dealing with a crisis. Due to political and diplomatic relations, Team India are not expected to travel to Pakistan for the ICC tournament, which will be played between February and March next year. Harbhajan Singh dropped his verdict on if India should travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy.(ANI)

If India doesn't travel to Pakistan, the matches for Rohit Sharma and Co. are expected to take place in a neutral venue. According to former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Team India won't travel to Pakistan for the tournament due to security reasons. The BCCI hasn't made an official decision yet.

What did Harbhajan Singh say?

Speaking to Sports Tak, Harbhajan felt that India could travel to Pakistan, if provided complete security.

"What they say is what they think is right while what we say is our point of view. I feel the security concerns are always there and if the security of the players is not ensured there then I don't think that the team should go there. If They say that the teams will get full security and there is no hassle then it's on the government to think and make decisions because in the end, it's not just about cricketing matters and the issue goes beyond. As a cricketer, I can say if you wish to play cricket, play cricket but the security concern is always there and players should not go there until the security is guaranteed," he said.

The last time India went to Pakistan was in 2008 for the Asia Cup, and Pakistan last played in India in 2023 for the ODI World Cup.

Meanwhile, according to reports, ICC has a plan B if India doesn't travel to Pakistan. For that situation, ICC have reportedly sanctioned a budget of around 65 million dollars, to cover expenses of hosting matches in locations other than Pakistan.