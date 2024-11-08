Team India to not travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025, BCCI requests to shift matches to Dubai: Report

The prospect of Team India traveling to Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy has reportedly been dismissed, as the BCCI has communicated to the PCB that security concerns prevent them from participating in Pakistan. Instead, the Indian cricket board has requested to play all their games in Dubai. Pakistan's captain Babar Azam, right, shakes hands with Indian captain Rohit Sharma after the Asia Cup match(AP)

“This has been our stance, and there is no reason to change that,” shared a source with Indian Express with direct knowledge of the matter.

“We have written to them and asked them to shift our games to Dubai.”

Scheduled from February 19 to March 9, the Champions Trophy will see the world’s top eight teams compete across three Pakistani venues: Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi.

However, the BCCI's decision to abstain from traveling was reportedly made "in consultation with the government," demonstrating India’s consistent stance on security concerns regarding events in Pakistan. This echoes a similar approach India took last year during the Asia Cup, where games were shifted to Sri Lanka despite Pakistan’s role as host.

This latest development dampens the optimism that arose after recent diplomatic engagements between the two countries. Last month, India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met with Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting in Islamabad.

This high-level exchange was the first of its kind since 2015, creating speculation about renewed bilateral ties, including in cricket.

Following the meeting, hopes were high in sporting circles that the Champions Trophy might witness an unprecedented visit from India. According to insiders, PCB Chairman Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan’s Interior Minister, was actively involved in discussing India’s participation. Reportedly, the PCB even offered India the option to return home after each game, underscoring Pakistan’s flexibility and determination to make this historic visit a reality.

However, the BCCI has seemingly remained resolute, leaving the PCB in a challenging position. Despite recent successful series with teams like England and Bangladesh, the PCB’s attempts to ensure India’s visit fell short in the face of India’s security apprehensions.

Last tour in 2008

While Pakistan has welcomed multiple international teams since 2019, the last time India toured Pakistan was for the 2008 Asia Cup. Pakistan, meanwhile, last visited India for a bilateral series in 2012/13 when the side played in three ODIs and as many T20Is. Last year, a Babar Azam-led side visited India to take part in the ODI World Cup.