Team India youngster declared fit after injury during England series, set for return in IPL 2025

Team India youngster Nitish Kumar Reddy is reportedly set to make his return to the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2025 season after successfully recovering from a side strain that sidelined him since January. According to PTI, the all-rounder has cleared all fitness assessments, including the yo-yo test, at the BCCI Centre of Excellence and has received medical clearance from the board’s physios. Nitish Kumar Reddy during IPL 2024(PTI)

The 21-year-old Andhra cricketer last featured for India in the first T20I against England at Eden Gardens on January 22. However, he neither batted nor bowled in that contest.

Though he trained in the nets ahead of the second T20I in Chennai, he was subsequently ruled out of the remainder of the series due to the injury.

Nitish’s stock rose significantly after an impressive IPL 2024 campaign, where he amassed 303 runs from 13 matches at a striking rate of 143. His performances earned him an INR 6 crore retention by SRH ahead of last year’s auction, highlighting the franchise’s faith in his abilities.

Further cementing his reputation, Nitish delivered a standout performance during India’s tour of Australia, where he contributed crucial knocks, including a resilient 114 in the fourth Test at Melbourne.

Now back to full fitness, Nitish will soon link up with the SRH squad as they gear up for their IPL 2025 opener against Rajasthan Royals on March 23 in Hyderabad.

SRH begin campaign against RR

Sunrisers Hyderabad will begin their campaign against Rajasthan Royals on March 23 in an afternoon match at home. The side finished runners-up in the previous season of the tournament, facing a rather one-sided defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders.

For SRH, Nitish’s availability strengthens both their batting depth and all-round capabilities. Pat Cummins, the SRH captain, is also expected to be available in the tournament's opener after he was ruled out of Australia's Champions Trophy campaign with an injury.