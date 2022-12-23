‘Team more important than personal milestones’: Shreyas Iyer reacts after missing century in 2nd Test vs Bangladesh

In the second Test match between India and Bangladesh, Team India got a lead of 87 runs after their first innings ended at 314/10 in reply to Bangladesh's 227/10. Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer stitched a partnership of 159 runs to bail India out of trouble after Virat Kohli got out and the score was 94/4. Both batters missed out on their centuries as Pant got out after scoring 93 off 105 balls while Iyer hit 87 off 105 balls.

Iyer missed out on his century as he got out LBW while trying to sweep Shakib Al Hasan's pitched up delivery that kept low. He was questioned about his feelings on missing a Test hundred in the press conference after stumps on Day 2.

ALSO READ: 'MS Dhoni master stroke': Fans believe CSK 'got their next captain' in Ben Stokes at IPL 2023 mini auction

"Definitely, it hurts as a batsman but at the same time I look at it in a positive way, I go there in a tough situation, I bail my team out and that is more important for me than getting a landmark for myself," said Iyer.

On Day 2, India resumed on their overnight score of 19/0 and lost both openers in quick succession. The visitors lost first wicket in the form of stand-in captain and opener KL Rahul whose poor run on the tour continued as he was dismissed for just 10 runs. Just two overs later, other opener Shubman Gill was trapped in front of the wicket by Taijul Islam to cause ripples in India's batting lineup. Barring Pant-Iyer partnership, India couldn't hold on for long as captain Shakib and Taijul Islam picked four wickets each while Taskin Ahmed and Mehidy Hasan Miraz dismissed one batter each for Bangladesh.

At stumps, Bangladesh were 7/0 in 6 overs with opener Najmul Hossain Shanto unbeaten at 5 off 25 balls and Zakir Hasan batting at 2 off 11 balls.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON