Teenager Mhatre underlines potential with unbeaten ton

Mumbai: One of the most exciting aspects of sports is to witness the emergence of a young talent. For those present at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai, to watch the Ranji Trophy game between Mumbai and Maharashtra, 17-year-old Mumbai batter, Ayush Mhatre, made their day by striking his maiden first-class century in only his third first-class game. Mumbai batter Ayush Mhatre after scoring his century against Maharashtra in Ranji Trophy at BKC Mumbai on Friday. (Prakash Parsekar/HT)

In a solid display of batsmanship, the teenager impressed everyone enough to be labelled as the next young batting talent to watch out for from the Mumbai stable.

On a pitch where the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Maharashtra team folded up for just 126 runs in the opening session, Mhatre batted fluently to race to an unbeaten 127 off 163 balls with 17 fours and three sixes).

Threading together vital partnerships with captain Ajinkya Rahane (99 runs for the third wicket) and Shreyas Iyer (unfinished 97 for the fourth), he helped Mumbai finish the day on 220/3 for a lead of 94 at the end of Day 1 of the Elite League Group A game.

As per the Mumbai Cricket Association’s original plans, the 12th standard student of Podar College, Matunga, was to lead the Mumbai Under-19 team this season.

But the senior selectors showed the vision to fast-track him into the senior team after an impressive showing in the pre-season tournament in Karnataka. After Musheer Khan was sidelined after suffering an injury in a car accident, Mhatre was blooded in the Irani Cup.

You don’t need to verify if he is a Rohit Sharma fan. Watch Mhatre for a few overs and it’s clear that he has modelled his game on the India captain. During his innings on Friday, like his idol, Mhatre too had that split second extra to play the ball.

On a pitch where the ball was coming on nicely to the bat, his century was decorated with graceful driving, backfoot punches, cuts to backward point and pull shots. He raced to his fifty off just 63 balls, with 8 fours and one six and powered to the three-figure mark off 133 balls with 13 fours and two sixes.

Importantly, Mhatre showed he is a quick learner too. Against Baroda he had missed the opportunity to go big after being well set, gifting his wicket away on 52 by going for an ambitious pull shot of one of the best left-arm spinners on the domestic circuit, Bhargav Bhatt. Against Maharashtra, the young player’s shot selection was impeccable. His three sixes came off the left-arm spinners, two off Satyajeet Bacchav and another off Hitesh Walunj.

For majority of the people in Mumbai, the biggest challenge is commuting long distances. Coming from the distant suburb of Virar, it’s been a tough life for the young Mhatre travelling to central Mumbai’s maidans for his cricket lessons – a trek of nearly 40 plus kms in crowded trains. It meant, on training days he would wake up at 4:15 am to catch the 5 am train from Virar.

Mhatre, who still resides in Virar, though refuses to call it a struggle. He didn’t feel the travel was hard work because he loved playing cricket. “Playing cricket is my passion, so whatever I have to do in quest of improving myself as a cricketer can never be a struggle, it’s a challenge and a journey. And I am enjoying it,” he said.

After the superb century, he said: “It feels great. The last month or so has been surreal, am still trying to make peace with how quickly things have unfolded but I am confident about my abilities and very happy that I have managed to improve my performance with every passing opportunity and help the team out.”

Brief scores: Maharashtra 126 (Nikhil Naik 38, Azim Kazi 36; Shams Mulani 3/7, Mohit Awasthi 3/31) vs Mumbai 220/3 (Ayush Mhatre 127 batting, Shreyas Iyer 45 batting)