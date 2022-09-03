Home / Cricket / 'Tempted to play him. We haven't played the brand of cricket we talk about vs Pakistan': Jaffer's unique playing XI pick

'Tempted to play him. We haven't played the brand of cricket we talk about vs Pakistan': Jaffer's unique playing XI pick

cricket
Published on Sep 03, 2022 02:43 PM IST

India will meet Pakistan in their first Super Four match of the 2022 Asia Cup on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma(AP)
Rohit Sharma(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

Team India will be aiming to continue on its winning run when the side takes on Pakistan in the Super Four game of the 2022 Asia Cup on Sunday (September 4). The Rohit Sharma-led side registered victories over Pakistan and Hong Kong in their Group A matches, securing a direct qualification to the Super Four stage. However, the side endured a setback on Friday when its star all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out from the remainder of the tournament due to injury.

Axar Patel was named as his replacement in the team but former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer believes that he would be tempted to bring in in Deepak Hooda in place of Jadeja, as his presence would provide the side with batting depth.

Also read: Sourav Ganguly pulls out of Legends League Cricket

“I will be tempted, there is no doubt about that. Because it makes the batting even more stronger. Against Pakistan specially, we have not played the brand of cricket we talk about, that aggressive approach, because our batting is till seven. If Hooda comes in, the batting will get a bit longer, so yeah, I will be tempted. He can bowl those two overs and he can bat anywhere," Jaffer said on ESPNCricinfo.

However, Jaffer believes that it is more likely that Axar takes Hooda's spot in the XI because the former provides a left-arm batting option in the XI.

“I think that is the only question. If India doesn't play Axar Patel, or even Rishabh Pant, I mean Rishabh Pant is not expected to play as because India have gone with Dinesh Karthik. But the only problem is, there's no left-hander. Pakistan have Shadab Khan and Mohammed Nawaz. So you will be tempted to play atleast one left-hander and use him as a floater when they're bowling. So saying that, that's the only question mark. So because of that we might see Axar Patel and not Deepak Hooda,” Jaffer stated.

Get Latest Cricket Newsalong with Cricket Schedule. Also get updates on Asia Cup 2022.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
team india wasim jaffer deepak hooda asia cup + 2 more
team india wasim jaffer deepak hooda asia cup + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 03, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out