‘Thala gave a live review of Kohli’s knock today’: Fans notice MS Dhoni’s ‘presence' during Virat’s Ranchi hundred

The spotlight was firmly on Virat Kohli after his latest one-day masterclass in Ranchi, but it was a familiar face in the background that sent social media into meltdown. As Kohli enjoyed a roaring ovation following his hundred against South Africa, a smiling MS Dhoni flashed a special gesture from the giant screen - and fans instantly turned it into the visual review of the innings. Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni.(@deolsforever/x.com)

In Dhoni’s hometown, the image of India’s former captain appearing behind Kohli felt scripted. For many, it looked like Ranchi’s favourite son had personally signed off on the century from the man who carried forward his legacy as India's batting talisman.

Dhoni’s ‘presence’ becomes the talk of the town

The moment came when the broadcast cut to a commercial board on the big screen, featuring Dhoni in a blue jacket, smiling and making the ‘fabulous’ sign. In the foreground, Virat Kohli, back turned, scanning the battlefield.

Fans flooded timelines with edits and captions, interpreting the gesture as Dhoni’s silent seal of approval for his former teammate’s innings. Some framed it as the perfect crossover: Dhoni on the screen, Kohli in the middle, Ranchi roaring in between. Others joked that when Dhoni approves your knock in this city, you don’t need any more validations.

The image also tapped into a deeper nostalgia. MS Dhoni was the captain under whom Kohli grew from precocious talent into India’s all-format match-winner. Now, years after that leadership handover, Kohli’s latest ODI masterclass unfolded in Dhoni’s backyard with the ex-captain’s smiling presence. It felt, visually at least, like one era quietly applauding another.

On the scorecard, Ranchi will remember Kohli’s runs. The internet, though, the enduring memory might be that single frame - Dhoni’s gesture frozen above the man who carried forward India’s legacy, as if the city’s original Thala had just delivered his wordless verdict.