‘That does help me’: Cheteshwar Pujara talks about two India players who allow him to play his ‘natural game’

Cheteshwar Pujara is one of the stalwarts of the longest format of the game for India. He is one of the first names on the team sheet in Tests. Pujara is often the one who holds the innings together for India with his patience and composure in difficult situations. He is often criticised for his slow batting but Pujara showed his prowess on the recently-concluded tour of Australia.

Despite not being among the highest scorers, Pujara spent a considerable time on the crease as he negated the bowling of Pat Cummins and Co. Pujara’s knock of 56 in the last Test in Brisbane was extremely important for India in their run-chase. He held up one end as other batsmen tried to go for the target at the Gabba.

Pujara in a recent interview with Hindustan Times said that having attacking players like Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill allow him to play his natural game.

“Both of them are attacking players. That does help me in some way. If another partner is trying to take the bowler on, it allows me to play my natural game. I have batted with Viru pajji (Sehwag) also, where he would have already put the opposition under pressure with his batting. That’s a great way to build a partnership,” said Pujara.

Pujara was hit 11 times on the body, including dangerous blows on the helmet on the final day as the Australian pace battery tried its best to remove the biggest thorn in their flash. But Pujara bore it all without giving an inch to the opposition. He dug his heels deep in the crease and played 211 deliveries to blunt the Aussie attack.