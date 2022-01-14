'That tells us they are feeling pressure': SA's Lungi Ngidi throws jibe at Team India's stump-mic rant in 3rd Test

Controversy erupted on Day 3 of the third and final Test in Cape Town between South Africa and India, when an overturned LBW dismissal concerning Proteas captain Dean Elgar miffed the Indian team. Team India captain Virat Kohli, vice-captain KL Rahul, and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin ensured their frustration was audible on the stump mic, as allegations were thrown on the official broadcasters of the series in South Africa.

Proteas pacer Lungi Ngidi, reacting to the incident in the press conference following the end of the day, said that such reactions show that the Indian team were under “bit of pressure.”

"Reactions like that show a bit of frustration and sometimes teams capitalise on that. You never want to show so much emotion, but we could see emotions were high. That tells us they are feeling a little bit of pressure," Ngidi said about the incident.

The Proteas pacer further said that India wanted to “break” the partnership and that everyone “reacts differently.”

"That was a good partnership for us and they really wanted to break it. Those feelings ended up showing there. Everyone reacts differently and what we saw there was what those guys were feeling at the time," he said.

Earlier, Ashwin, on the stump mic, said, "You should find better ways to win Supersport," taking a dig at the host broadcasters while Rahul said "the whole country is playing against eleven guys."

"Focus on your team as well and not just the opposition. Always trying to catch people," Virat Kohli said while reaching the stump mic, seemingly referring to the Sandpaper gate scandal where Cameron Bancroft was caught using sandpaper to change the trajectory of the ball during a Test in Cape Town in 2018.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON