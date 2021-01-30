'That's what you need when playing in Australia': Tahir lauds India's triumph
- Imran Tahir said it was a pleasure to watch the Indian team come back after being beaten comprehensively in the first Test in Adelaide.
India's historic 2-1 Test series win was lauded by cricketers around the globe, and the recent to join the list to congratulate them is leg-spinner Imran Tahir. Tahir, who announced his retirement from ODI cricket after the World Cup 2019, in fact, said it was a pleasure to watch the Indian team come back after being beaten comprehensively in the first Test in Adelaide.
Also Read | 'There is a bit of blood clot on the shoulder': Pujara talks Brisbane blows
Tahir lauded India's resilience, pointing out how it's never easy to win in Australia, for so many reasons, which is why India's second straight series triumph on Australian soil becomes all the more sweet.
"I want to congratulate the Indian team for the way they played in Australia. They showed a lot of heart, character and that's what you need when playing in Australia. It's not easy… crowd is against you, the media, everybody. The team comes hard at you and it’s a very difficult environment because they want to win as well," Tahir told SportsKeeda.
Also Read | Where do Kohli, Rahane and Pujara stand in latest ICC Test batsmen rankings
Another aspect of India's win Tahir was mighty impressed with was the emergence of so many youngsters. Mohammed Siraj made his debut in Melbourne and claimed a five-wicket haul in only his third Test. Opening batsman Shubman Gill scored a couple of half-centuries and played some crucial knocks. They way Rishabh Pant batted in Sydney to bring India close and more so in Brisbane. For the youngsters to step up in the absence of senior players was remarkable, Tahir reckons.
"Hats off to Indian youngsters for the way they came [back], and especially without Virat Kohli. The big players were missing, but wow, it was a pleasure a pleasure to watch," he explained.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'There is a bit of blood clot on the shoulder': Pujara talks Brisbane blows
- Cheteshwar Pujara copped a total of 11 blows to his body, between the head and abdomen, while batting during the fourth innings of the Brisbane Test.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘He is in great form’: Buttler names Eng batsman Ind will find tough to bowl to
- Jos Buttler has warned India about an England batsman, who he he feels the home team will find it tough to bowl at.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Where do Kohli, Rahane and Pujara stand in latest ICC Test batsmen rankings
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jay Shah appointed president of Asian Cricket Council
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IND vs ENG: Kohli 14 runs away from surpassing Clive Lloyd in elite list
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ganguly likely to be discharged from hospital if test results return normal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When I hit Pucovski on helmet I was scared: Kartik Tyagi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'That's what you need when playing in Australia': Tahir lauds India's triumph
- Imran Tahir said it was a pleasure to watch the Indian team come back after being beaten comprehensively in the first Test in Adelaide.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shakib Al Hasan returns to Bangladesh squad for West Indies Tests
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Not aiming a back-up for IPL, working towards getting players vaccinated: Dhumal
- The BCCI doesn't even feel the need to currently look at a back-up overseas venue for hosting the next IPL with the Covid-19 situation improving in India, its treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'It's frustrating to watch': Ben Stokes on DRS not being used in competitions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jasprit Bumrah apes Anil Kumble’s action to perfection, BCCI shares clip: WATCH
- The BCCI on Saturday shared a clip of Jasprit Bumrah copying the legendary Anil Kumble’s bowling action and bowling spin in the nets.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Warner's daughter receives Test jersey from Kohli, batsman thanks India captain
- On Saturday, Warner posted a picture on Instagram, which revealed Virat Kohli's heart-warming gesture towards six-year-old Indi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Langer's coaching style not liked by players, coach defends himself: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox