India's historic 2-1 Test series win was lauded by cricketers around the globe, and the recent to join the list to congratulate them is leg-spinner Imran Tahir. Tahir, who announced his retirement from ODI cricket after the World Cup 2019, in fact, said it was a pleasure to watch the Indian team come back after being beaten comprehensively in the first Test in Adelaide.

Tahir lauded India's resilience, pointing out how it's never easy to win in Australia, for so many reasons, which is why India's second straight series triumph on Australian soil becomes all the more sweet.

"I want to congratulate the Indian team for the way they played in Australia. They showed a lot of heart, character and that's what you need when playing in Australia. It's not easy… crowd is against you, the media, everybody. The team comes hard at you and it’s a very difficult environment because they want to win as well," Tahir told SportsKeeda.

Another aspect of India's win Tahir was mighty impressed with was the emergence of so many youngsters. Mohammed Siraj made his debut in Melbourne and claimed a five-wicket haul in only his third Test. Opening batsman Shubman Gill scored a couple of half-centuries and played some crucial knocks. They way Rishabh Pant batted in Sydney to bring India close and more so in Brisbane. For the youngsters to step up in the absence of senior players was remarkable, Tahir reckons.

"Hats off to Indian youngsters for the way they came [back], and especially without Virat Kohli. The big players were missing, but wow, it was a pleasure a pleasure to watch," he explained.