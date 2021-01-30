IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / 'That's what you need when playing in Australia': Tahir lauds India's triumph
Imran Tahir was mighty impressed with India's win against Australia. (Getty Images)
Imran Tahir was mighty impressed with India's win against Australia. (Getty Images)
cricket

'That's what you need when playing in Australia': Tahir lauds India's triumph

  • Imran Tahir said it was a pleasure to watch the Indian team come back after being beaten comprehensively in the first Test in Adelaide.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 09:06 PM IST

India's historic 2-1 Test series win was lauded by cricketers around the globe, and the recent to join the list to congratulate them is leg-spinner Imran Tahir. Tahir, who announced his retirement from ODI cricket after the World Cup 2019, in fact, said it was a pleasure to watch the Indian team come back after being beaten comprehensively in the first Test in Adelaide.

Also Read | 'There is a bit of blood clot on the shoulder': Pujara talks Brisbane blows

Tahir lauded India's resilience, pointing out how it's never easy to win in Australia, for so many reasons, which is why India's second straight series triumph on Australian soil becomes all the more sweet.

"I want to congratulate the Indian team for the way they played in Australia. They showed a lot of heart, character and that's what you need when playing in Australia. It's not easy… crowd is against you, the media, everybody. The team comes hard at you and it’s a very difficult environment because they want to win as well," Tahir told SportsKeeda.

Also Read | Where do Kohli, Rahane and Pujara stand in latest ICC Test batsmen rankings

Another aspect of India's win Tahir was mighty impressed with was the emergence of so many youngsters. Mohammed Siraj made his debut in Melbourne and claimed a five-wicket haul in only his third Test. Opening batsman Shubman Gill scored a couple of half-centuries and played some crucial knocks. They way Rishabh Pant batted in Sydney to bring India close and more so in Brisbane. For the youngsters to step up in the absence of senior players was remarkable, Tahir reckons.

"Hats off to Indian youngsters for the way they came [back], and especially without Virat Kohli. The big players were missing, but wow, it was a pleasure a pleasure to watch," he explained.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs australia india vs australia 2020 imran tahir celebration imran tahir
app
Close
Cheteshwar Pujara cops a blow to his arm. (Getty)
Cheteshwar Pujara cops a blow to his arm. (Getty)
cricket

'There is a bit of blood clot on the shoulder': Pujara talks Brisbane blows

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:13 PM IST
  • Cheteshwar Pujara copped a total of 11 blows to his body, between the head and abdomen, while batting during the fourth innings of the Brisbane Test.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Jos Buttler. (Getty)
File image of Jos Buttler. (Getty)
cricket

‘He is in great form’: Buttler names Eng batsman Ind will find tough to bowl to

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 03:55 PM IST
  • Jos Buttler has warned India about an England batsman, who he he feels the home team will find it tough to bowl at.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane(AP)
File image of Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane(AP)
cricket

Where do Kohli, Rahane and Pujara stand in latest ICC Test batsmen rankings

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 03:27 PM IST
Often criticised for his slow approach, Pujara batted like a warrior in the fourth Test against Australia to help set the stage for India's historic win at Australia's fortress -- The Gabba. He took blows to the body, fingers, and head, but did not flinch.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of BCCI secretary Jay Shah. (Getty)
File image of BCCI secretary Jay Shah. (Getty)
cricket

Jay Shah appointed president of Asian Cricket Council

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 08:35 PM IST
BCCI secretary Jay Shah was on Saturday appointed as the President of the Asian Cricket Council.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli.(PTI)
File photo of Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli.(PTI)
cricket

IND vs ENG: Kohli 14 runs away from surpassing Clive Lloyd in elite list

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 04:26 PM IST
The India batsman will hope to start the year 2021 on the right note. And very soon in his innings, Kohli could surpass Clive Lloyd in an elite list.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly addresses media personnel after he got discharged from a private hospital, in Kolkata, (PTI)
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly addresses media personnel after he got discharged from a private hospital, in Kolkata, (PTI)
cricket

Ganguly likely to be discharged from hospital if test results return normal

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 01:18 PM IST
Doctors are scheduled to conduct a few medical examinations on the 48-year-old former India captain to decide whether he is fit to be discharged from the hospital, he said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kartik Tyagi in background as India celebrate Gabba win.(Reuters)
Kartik Tyagi in background as India celebrate Gabba win.(Reuters)
cricket

When I hit Pucovski on helmet I was scared: Kartik Tyagi

By Kartik Tyagi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:26 PM IST
"The first thing that struck me at the nets was the discipline and the intensity of the sessions. Every player knew his skills and what they need to do," says Kartik Tyagi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Imran Tahir was mighty impressed with India's win against Australia. (Getty Images)
Imran Tahir was mighty impressed with India's win against Australia. (Getty Images)
cricket

'That's what you need when playing in Australia': Tahir lauds India's triumph

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 09:06 PM IST
  • Imran Tahir said it was a pleasure to watch the Indian team come back after being beaten comprehensively in the first Test in Adelaide.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shakib Al Hasan celebrates a wicket. (Getty Images)
Shakib Al Hasan celebrates a wicket. (Getty Images)
cricket

Shakib Al Hasan returns to Bangladesh squad for West Indies Tests

ANI, Dhaka
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 08:06 PM IST
Shakib Al Hasan on Saturday was included in Bangladesh's squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against West Indies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Arun Singh Dhumal. (Getty Images)
File image of Arun Singh Dhumal. (Getty Images)
cricket

Not aiming a back-up for IPL, working towards getting players vaccinated: Dhumal

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:57 PM IST
  • The BCCI doesn't even feel the need to currently look at a back-up overseas venue for hosting the next IPL with the Covid-19 situation improving in India, its treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England's Ben Stokes(AP)
England's Ben Stokes(AP)
cricket

'It's frustrating to watch': Ben Stokes on DRS not being used in competitions

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:36 PM IST
Stokes' comment came as Mitchell Marsh got a horrendous decision from the on-field umpire during the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) Qualifier match between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jasprit Bumrah, jack of all trades.(BCCI Screengrab/Getty)
Jasprit Bumrah, jack of all trades.(BCCI Screengrab/Getty)
cricket

Jasprit Bumrah apes Anil Kumble’s action to perfection, BCCI shares clip: WATCH

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 09:19 PM IST
  • The BCCI on Saturday shared a clip of Jasprit Bumrah copying the legendary Anil Kumble’s bowling action and bowling spin in the nets.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indi-Rae is all smiles as she flaunts a jersey gifted by Virat Kohli. (Instagram)
Indi-Rae is all smiles as she flaunts a jersey gifted by Virat Kohli. (Instagram)
cricket

Warner's daughter receives Test jersey from Kohli, batsman thanks India captain

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 04:37 PM IST
  • On Saturday, Warner posted a picture on Instagram, which revealed Virat Kohli's heart-warming gesture towards six-year-old Indi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia's head coach Justin Langer waits for his players before they train at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, ahead of their cricket test against India starting Thursday. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)(AP)
Australia's head coach Justin Langer waits for his players before they train at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, ahead of their cricket test against India starting Thursday. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)(AP)
cricket

Langer's coaching style not liked by players, coach defends himself: Report

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 01:10 PM IST
The fissures in the Australian camp have come out in the open after an under-strength India came back from behind to hammer Australia 2-1 in their own den.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP