'The 2022 IPL taught him how to handle failures': Dinesh Karthik identifies India's next '300-wicket Test bowler'

Team India registered a comprehensive victory in the second Test of the series against Australia last week, beating the side by six wickets in Delhi. With the win, India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match series, thus retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The Indian spinners ruled the roost in the second Test, with Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin taking all of Australia's wickets in the second innings of the match. While the pacers haven't been among many wickets, they did chip in with key contributions throughout both innings.

In the first Test, Mohammed Siraj struck with only his second ball of the match as he dismissed Usman Khawaja. In the second match, Mohammed Shami ended with four wickets to his name. The pace bowling duo has supported the spinners efficiently so far, and earlier this week, India's wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik spoke in detail about Siraj as he continues to remain a threat to the Aussie batters in the series.

Karthik predicted that Siraj could finish his Test career with 300 or more wickets to his name if the fast bowler remains fit.

“I'm very sure that he would be part of the 2023 World Cup team. He deserves that spot, he has done really well. The 2022 IPL taught him a lot of things about handling failures, and that has kept him in good stead. I see him as one of those -- let's just say he doesn't get injuries -- at least a 300-wicket Test bowler,” said Karthik on Cricbuzz's ‘Rise of New India’.

“He definitely has the aptitude for that, he has the skill set for that. It's only the matter of whether he can stay fit for that long. He has shown so far that he's very reliable. His strongest in Test cricket, one-dayers will come after that. T20s is where he is still learning,” said Karthik further.

Karthik has shared the dressing room with Siraj during their time at the Royal Challengers Bangalore, and is set to reunite with him in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.

