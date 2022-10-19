The audacity of this 'Chindi' team: Fans slam Bangla Tigers over insensitive post featuring Shakib and Temba Bavuma

The Bangla Tigers, who represent Bangladesh cricket in Abu Dhabi T10 League, were slammed over an insensitive social media post on the warm-up tie between Bangladesh and South Africa. The match, which was called off without a delivery being bowled, was the final warm-up fixture for both the sides ahead of the Super 12 stage at the ongoing T20 World Cup.

The post included Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan and Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma, but it was their graphical representation, which irked the fans. The photo featured Shakib standing tall against a miniature version of Bavuma.

Here are a few reactions:

Are you for real? Lol you won't even win a single match — Archer (@poserarcher) October 19, 2022

Not cool, guys! — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) October 19, 2022

The audacity of this chindi team... — Gagan Chawla (@toecrushrzzz) October 19, 2022

Ghatiya editing just like your team — 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐡 𝐑𝐚𝐲𝐧𝐚 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐚 (@Inside_out48) October 19, 2022

Uncool & body shaming delete asap — яαℓ (@Better_thn__you) October 19, 2022

Bangladesh, who had a tough outing at the Asia Cup 2022, are not enjoying great form and had earlier suffered a defeat against Afghanistan. In response to Afghanistan's 160/7, Bangladesh could only manage 98/9 in 20 overs.

South Africa, on the other hand, had outplayed New Zealand in their warm-up tie. They dismissed the Black Caps on 98 in 17.1 overs and chased down the target in just 11.2 overs, winning the contest by 9 wickets.

Both Bangladesh and South Africa are placed in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage, which India and Pakistan are also a part of. The group will be filled with two more teams, who are currently engaged in the opening round of the tournament.

