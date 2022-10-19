Home / Cricket / The audacity of this 'Chindi' team: Fans slam Bangla Tigers over insensitive post featuring Shakib and Temba Bavuma

The audacity of this 'Chindi' team: Fans slam Bangla Tigers over insensitive post featuring Shakib and Temba Bavuma

cricket
Published on Oct 19, 2022 06:57 PM IST

The post included Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan and Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma, but it was their graphical representation, which irked the fans.

Fans slam Bangla Tigers over insensitive poster featuring Shakib Al Hasan and Temba Bavuma
Fans slam Bangla Tigers over insensitive poster featuring Shakib Al Hasan and Temba Bavuma
ByHT Sports Desk

The Bangla Tigers, who represent Bangladesh cricket in Abu Dhabi T10 League, were slammed over an insensitive social media post on the warm-up tie between Bangladesh and South Africa. The match, which was called off without a delivery being bowled, was the final warm-up fixture for both the sides ahead of the Super 12 stage at the ongoing T20 World Cup.

The post included Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan and Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma, but it was their graphical representation, which irked the fans. The photo featured Shakib standing tall against a miniature version of Bavuma.

Here are a few reactions:

Bangladesh, who had a tough outing at the Asia Cup 2022, are not enjoying great form and had earlier suffered a defeat against Afghanistan. In response to Afghanistan's 160/7, Bangladesh could only manage 98/9 in 20 overs.

WATCH: Ramiz Raja's old 'Pakistan cricket can collapse without India support' video goes viral amid Asia Cup venue controversy

South Africa, on the other hand, had outplayed New Zealand in their warm-up tie. They dismissed the Black Caps on 98 in 17.1 overs and chased down the target in just 11.2 overs, winning the contest by 9 wickets.

Both Bangladesh and South Africa are placed in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage, which India and Pakistan are also a part of. The group will be filled with two more teams, who are currently engaged in the opening round of the tournament.

Get Latest Cricket Newsalong with Cricket Schedule. Also get updates on Indian Cricket Teamand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
t20 world cup shakib al hasan temba bavuma + 1 more
t20 world cup shakib al hasan temba bavuma

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out