IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / The biggest batting rampages in cricket
Kieron Pollard.(Screengrab/Windies Cricket Youtube channel)
Kieron Pollard.(Screengrab/Windies Cricket Youtube channel)
cricket

The biggest batting rampages in cricket

On Wednesday, the 33-year-old Kieron Pollard showed that he hasn’t lost any of his power hitting abilities as he tore into Sri Lanka’s Akila Dananjaya, hitting six sixes in an over in the first T20 at Antigua.
READ FULL STORY
By Rajesh Pansare
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:09 PM IST

It was Kieron Pollard’s lusty hitting that brought him on the radar of T20 franchises.

The turning point of his career came during the 2009 Champions League T20 in India where, while representing Trinidad and Tobago, his power hitting had IPL franchises fighting for him in the 2010 auctions where Mumbai Indians paid $750,000 to make him the joint-biggest buy.

On Wednesday, the 33-year-old showed that he hasn’t lost any of his power hitting abilities as he tore into Sri Lanka’s Akila Dananjaya, hitting six sixes in an over in the first T20 at Antigua and becoming only the third cricketer to achieve that feat in international cricket. The first one to do so was Herschelle Gibbs in the 2007 World Cup in the Caribbean against the Netherlands and then Yuvraj Singh against England at the 2007 World T20 in South Africa.

Also read: Dananjaya takes hat-trick, before Pollard hits him for six sixes in an over

Pollard now has 712 sixes in T20 cricket, second only to his compatriot Chris Gayle, who has 1008 to his name.

Here are some other examples of batting rampages over the years

Sir Garfield Sobers

August 31, 1968

Ground: St Helen’s, Swansea

The West Indies great became the first player to hit six sixes in an over in first class cricket while playing for Nottinghamshire against Glamorgan during the county championship. The bowler to face the left-hander’s wrath was Welsh left-armer Malcolm Nash. Sobers’ hit five balls clean over the ropes. But one of his sixes was first caught at long off—before the fielder toppled over the rope with the ball in hand.

A medium-fast bowler, Nash, impressed by the success of Derek Underwood, was experimenting with spin bowling. He was later quoted as saying: “Sobers came along and quickly ended my slow-bowling career. It was a pretty short experiment.”

Ravi Shastri

January 10, 1985

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

The current India coach was known to be a batsman with solid defence during his playing days. But during the second innings of Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy match against Baroda, he went berserk, hitting left-arm spinner Tilak Raj for six sixes in an over. He became only the second batsmen after Sobers to do so in FC cricket.

Shastri was batting on 147 when Raj came on to bowl and jumped to 183 by the time the over was finished. He went on to score 200 of 123 balls which remains his fastest knock in FC. Just ten days before this feat, Shastri had scored a painstaking 111 off 357 balls against England at Eden Gardens.

Herschelle Gibbs

March 16, 2007

Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts

Gibbs, coming into bat at No 4, started cautiously, before becoming the first player in international cricket to hit six sixes in an over.

It was a ODI World Cup group game against minnows Netherlands and the bowler to be slayed was leggie Daan van Bunge. Gibbs chose the 30th over of the innings to go into overdrive.

He danced down the track to send the first ball over long on. The second and third went over long off—no fancy footwork, just stand and deliver.

Gibbs was in no mood to stop thereafter. “After the first three I thought I may be in with chance to do it," he said later. He throttled ahead and the fourth six was slapped over deep mid-wicket. The fifth was heaved over wide long-off before the last and record one over long-off. van Bunge briefly retired from cricket after the World Cup, before returning to the game the next year.

Yuvraj Singh

September 19, 2007

Venue: Kingsmead, Durban

An argument with Andrew Flintoff had Singh fuming; he took the anger out on Stuart Broad’s bowling.

“He said: ‘I am gonna cut your throat off’ and then I replied saying ‘you see this bat in my hand?’ I remember I was so angry when I hit Broadie for six sixes,” recalled Singh recently during a chat on Instagram with Kevin Pietersen.

Singh’s pyrotechnics at the 2007 World T20 remains one of the finest moments of world cricket. Singh launched the first ball over cow corner, the second was measured at just over 100 metres and sailed over backward square leg. The third and fourth zoomed over cover and point while the fifth one flew over midwicket. The record hit landed in the stands at long-on. Yuvraj's 12-ball half-century is still a record in international cricket across formats.

Carlos Brathwaite

April 3, 2016

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

“Carlos Brathwaite. Remember the name,” exclaimed an ecstatic Ian Bishop in the commentary box as West Indies beat England in the final of the 2016 World T20.

The man of the moment was Brathwaite. The tall and well-built Barbadian didn’t hit six sixes in an over like the ones mentioned above but he did play one of the most significant innings his career on this day. Needing 19 runs to win off the final six deliveries, Brathwaite hit Ben Stokes for four sixes to help West Indies clinch their second World T20 title.

Chris Gayle

April 23, 2013

Venue: Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

The 'King of Sixes' many have not his six in six in his career but he has demolished the confidence of many bowlers around the world.

One such innings was his unbeaten 66-ball 175 knock for Royal Challengers Bangalore against the now defunct Pune Warriors during the 2013 IPL. Royal Challengers posted 263/5, restricted Warriors for to 133/9 and won by 130 runs.

During the knock Gayle broke many records. He smashed the fastest century in the format—off 30 balls, scored the highest individual T20 score (175*), hit the most sixes in a T20 innings (17, which he broke in 2017 during the Bangladesh Premier League with 18) and helped Royal Challengers Bangalore reach the highest total at that time in T20 cricket (now the fourth highest).

“I'm privileged that I watched it here today live. All the people who came to the stadium today also should feel honoured that they got to see one of the best innings ever," RCB skipper Virak Kohli said after the match.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
India's Shubman Gill walks off the field after losing his wicket during the first day of fourth cricket test match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday, March 4, 2021.(AP)
India's Shubman Gill walks off the field after losing his wicket during the first day of fourth cricket test match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday, March 4, 2021.(AP)
cricket

'Rahul, Agarwal waiting': Laxman after 'under pressure' Gill gets out for a duck

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:10 PM IST
VVS Laxman said Shubman Gill ‘will be under pressure’ after getting out for a duck in the 4th Test against England as there are some talented openers like KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal waiting in the wings.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kieron Pollard.(Screengrab/Windies Cricket Youtube channel)
Kieron Pollard.(Screengrab/Windies Cricket Youtube channel)
cricket

The biggest batting rampages in cricket

By Rajesh Pansare
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:09 PM IST
On Wednesday, the 33-year-old Kieron Pollard showed that he hasn’t lost any of his power hitting abilities as he tore into Sri Lanka’s Akila Dananjaya, hitting six sixes in an over in the first T20 at Antigua.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kieron Pollard ensured that Akila Dananjaya's happiness was short-lived. (ICC)
Kieron Pollard ensured that Akila Dananjaya's happiness was short-lived. (ICC)
cricket

Dananjaya takes hat-trick, before Pollard hits him for six sixes in an over

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:00 PM IST
It’s a truly exclusive club—Gibbs, Singh and now Pollard as he took West Indies to a win in their first T20 against Sri Lanka in Antigua, changing the match in the space of six balls.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Shubman Gill, captain Virat Kohli and Axar Patel celebrate the dismissal of England's Dan Lawrence. (REUTERS)
India's Shubman Gill, captain Virat Kohli and Axar Patel celebrate the dismissal of England's Dan Lawrence. (REUTERS)
cricket

4th Test: Ashwin, Axar bundle out England for 205 as India take control on Day 1

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 05:24 PM IST
India ended the day at 24 for 1 with wily old James Anderson (5-5-0-1) accounting for an out-of-form Shubman Gill (0). Rohit Sharma (8 batting, 34 balls) and Cheteshwar Pujara (15 batting, 36 balls) were holding fort for the home side.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli and Ben Stokes exchanged a few words.(BCCI)
Virat Kohli and Ben Stokes exchanged a few words.(BCCI)
cricket

Siraj reveals reason behind Kohli-Stokes heated exchange

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 05:27 PM IST
India vs England: Things got a little heated between Ben Stokes and Virat Kohli on Day 1 of the 4th Test. Mohammed Siraj revealed what went down.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mohammed Siraj celebrates Joe Root's wicket.(BCCI)
Mohammed Siraj celebrates Joe Root's wicket.(BCCI)
cricket

India vs England 4th Test Day 1 - Action in images

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 05:01 PM IST
India vs England: Here is all the action from Day 1 of the 4th Test in images.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England fast bowler Jofra Archer(PTI)
England fast bowler Jofra Archer(PTI)
cricket

Archer not picked because of injury, Stokes playing 4th Test with stomach upset

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 04:56 PM IST
  • It was a bit of a surprise when England decided to play only three specialist bowlers in the fourth Test, picking batsman Dan Lawrence in place Jofra Archer who had played in the day-night Test but as it turned out Archer was forced to sit due to an injury.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former England captain Michael Vaughan.(Instagram/Michael Vaughan)
Former England captain Michael Vaughan.(Instagram/Michael Vaughan)
cricket

IND vs ENG 4th Test: 'England batting worse than last few Tests,' says Vaughan

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 04:02 PM IST
India vs England: Now, in the 4th Test, England batters did not find any redemption as they struggled to get going. While Ben Stokes scored a half-century, England found themselves losing wickets at regular intervals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Zimbabwe coach Lalchand Rajput.(Getty Images)
Zimbabwe coach Lalchand Rajput.(Getty Images)
cricket

Coach Rajput hails Zimbabwe's Test win over Afghanistan, calls it 'satisfying'

PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 03:45 PM IST
Rajput, a domestic veteran, also observed that while pacers of his team got success, it was Afghanistan spinners, who did bulk of the damage.
READ FULL STORY
Close
VVS Laxman. (Getty Images)
VVS Laxman. (Getty Images)
cricket

'He's been the pick of the Indian bowlers': Laxman 'feels for' omitted Ind quick

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 03:12 PM IST
  • India vs England: VVS Laxman feels the fast bowler is unlucky to miss out, but at the same time, understood the logic behind Mohammed Siraj's inclusion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mohammed Siraj,(BCCI)
Mohammed Siraj,(BCCI)
cricket

'Ideal delivery': Manjrekar explains how Siraj set up Joe Root's wicket

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 03:00 PM IST
India vs England: Siraj came into the team in place of fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah who had taken time off citing personal reasons. And he dismissed Joe Root for 5.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PSL(PCB)
PSL(PCB)
cricket

PSL postponed with immediate effect due to Covid-19 outbreak

PTI, Karachi
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:53 PM IST
  • The ongoing Pakistan Super League was on Thursday postponed with immediate effect
READ FULL STORY
Close
Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard and Herschelle Gibbs, the three batsmen to smash six sixes in an over. (Getty/ICC)
Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard and Herschelle Gibbs, the three batsmen to smash six sixes in an over. (Getty/ICC)
cricket

Yuvraj, Gibbs react after Pollard joins them in hitting six sixes in an over

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:38 PM IST
  • Pollard's exploits were lauded by the entire cricket fraternity, including the two people who know what the experience feels like, Gibbs and Yuvraj.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Axar Patel and Indian team celebrate.(BCCI)
Axar Patel and Indian team celebrate.(BCCI)
cricket

Pant tries to get under Crawley's skin, batsman falls next ball - WATCH

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:05 PM IST
India vs England: England opener Zak Crawley was in the middle and England had already lost Dom Sibley cheaply. Crawley was being tentative against wicket-taking bowler Axar Patel, and seeing the same, Pant started distracting the batsman.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Graeme Swann feels Kohli's India still has some distance to cover. (Getty Images)
Graeme Swann feels Kohli's India still has some distance to cover. (Getty Images)
cricket

India, in 2012, had a way better team than the one today: Graeme Swann

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:38 PM IST
  • India vs England: Former England spinner Graeme Swann reckons the current Indian team still has a long way to go before being called the greatest Indian team of all time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP